Mainland scores 2 in bottom of 7th for thrilling win over Don Bosco Prep

TRENTON — The Mainland Regional High School baseball team managed to overshadow another stellar performance from pitcher Chase Petty.
Cole Campbell’s walk-off double knocked in two runs and gave the Mustangs a 3-2 win over Don Bosco Prep on Sunday night.
Petty, a University of Florida recruit and an MLB first-round draft prospect, dazzled fans with his performance. The Somers Point resident struck out 13 and allowed two hits and two runs in seven innings. He struck out the final batter he faced on a 97 mph fastball.
Petty also went 2 for 3 as a hitter with an RBI and a run scored.
Mainland trailed 2-1 when it came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh. Petty began the winning rally with a single. Brody Levin then walked.
Campbell hit a deep fly ball to left field. It bounced off the glove of the left fielder. Petty and Levin scored to win the game. The Mustangs rushed the field in celebration.
Don Bosco Prep (18-2) is one of New Jersey’s top high school teams and a state Non-Public contender. Mainland (16-2) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11
About 1,500 people attended the game on a summer-like, breezy spring night at Arm and Hammer Park, which this season is the home of the Buffalo Bisons, the triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
In past seasons, the park was home to the New York Yankees’ double-A affiliate Trenton Thunder. There were plenty of scouts, most of them with radar guns, in the seats behind home plate Sunday.
Petty’s fastball sat 94-95 mph on the radar gun, but he hit 98 mph in the early innings.
Petty relied on his slider. It broke so sharply it gave the Ironmen little chance.
Don Bosco scored an unearned run in the top of the first inning. Petty walked leadoff hitter Eric Becker. Petty’s errant pickoff throw sent Beker to second base. Don Bosco’s No. 2 hitter, Charlie Granatell, then singled to center field to score Becker.
Mainland tied the game at one on Petty’s sacrifice fly to center field in the bottom of the fifth.
Granatell led off the top of the sixth with an opposite field triple to right center field. He scored on Allen Hernandez’s line drive sacrifice fly to center field.
Mainland’s rally almost overshadowed Petty’s performance.
Petty is now 3-2 with a 1.14 ERA. His season statistics continue to grow more and more impressive. He has allowed 11 hits, walked 13 and struck out 73 in 37 innings pitched.
