Mainland returns many talented, experienced players after two-year layoff

The 2019 Mainland Regional High School girls lacrosse team,featuring a handful of talented sophomores and freshme, was relatively young under first-year coach Kelly Klever.
Mainland finished with a winning record and reached the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals.
With that experience and those returning standouts, the Mustangs were expected to be competitive in 2020. But that chance never happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the cancellation of the entire spring slate.
But the Mustangs return almost their entire team this season, having graduated about five seniors who would have played in 2020. The team has some areas to fill, but the younger players possess solid potential to do just that, Klever said.
Mainland was set to opens its season against Middle Township on Monday in Linwood.
”We were super bummed when our season got canceled due to COVID," Klever said. "We kept thinking we would have a chance to play some games. Like, we never expected the pandemic to last as long as it did. But we are all really, really excited to coach again. The girls are really, really excited to play again. We are just not taking anything for granted."
Most of those sophomores and freshmen from two years ago return as seniors and juniors this season, including 2019 first-team Press All-Stars and midfielders Julianna Medina and Casey Murray.
Murray, now a senior, scored 64 goals to go with 17 assists for 81 points in 2019. She added 32 forced turnovers and 31 ground balls. Medina, a junior, scored 51 goals and added 27 assists for 78 points as a freshman. She had 18 ground balls.
“Our team is very strong on both sides of the field,” said Murray, 18, of Northfield. “We have a lot of leaders this year. On our team, no one is afraid to fail or mess up because we are always thinking about the next play. Our team is very mentally tough. So, I know that if we are ever losing by a few points, we will pick it back up and keep our heads high."
Bella Tenaglia and Cassie Sher, both senior midfielders, are among the key returners on Mainland. Most of the Mustangs' goals originate from the duo's big-playmaking ability, Klever said.
Mainland also features freshman goalie Kylie Kurtz. Murray and Klever both praised Kurtz, saying the first-year player could be one of the more talented goalies in the Cape-Atlantic League. Senior attackers Charlotte Walcoff and Sam Rothman and sophomore attack Eva Blanco are expected to lead the offense.
“I am really excited," Murray said. "It was so sad when we missed our season last year. We were really looking forward to it because we had so much talent last year, too. Everyone is way more eager this year. It feels so much better to be out there."
Murray noted that as a senior she has to help make sure the rest of the team is on the same page in regards to taking proper health and safety measures, like wearing masks. She said one positive case could shut down the program for two weeks.
“We definitely are very motivated,” Murray said. “With the talent we have, everyone is looking to get better and improve. That is the biggest thing. It’s awesome everyone is willing to improve and get better this year."
Murray and Klever said the team's biggest weakness is rust. Once the Mustangs start to play more games, that will change. The biggest strength is their defense, Murray said.
“We have a lot of athletic girls. They are really smart,” Klever said. “You really only have to say something once and they are transitioning it on the field. They are really a hard-working, nice group of girls. That will really enable us to tap into that potential with that mindset.”
Murray, who plans to play NCAA Division I lacrosse, said the senior class is excited and expects to help the younger players improve this spring.
That strong leadership will help navigate through a tough CAL, Klever added.
“I feel like the league is wide open," Klever said. “Everyone lost an entire year of lacrosse, unfortunately. I just feel there is so much space for teams to really flourish this year.
"We just need to give ourselves patience and some time to really get to know each other on the field."
Who are the 2019 girls lacrosse all-stars?
Player of the Year: Kira Sides, Middle Township
The junior scored 100-plus goals for the second consecutive season. She finished with 105 goals to go with 37 assists for a CAL-leading 142 points. Sides, a team captain, scored 290 goals and added 115 assists for 405 points throughout her three-year career.
First Team
Kelsey Andres, Millville
The junior scooped 102 ground balls and had 26 interceptions to lead the Millville defense. She also scored 29 goals.
Maddie Barber, Middle Township
The junior led the team with 69 assists and scored 54 goals. She finished with 123 points and 38 ground balls.
Anna Devlin, Ocean City
The senior scored 45 goals to go with 26 assists. Devlin added 77 draw controls and 59 ground ball. She finished her career with 187 draw controls and 177 ground balls.
Emily DiMarino, Ocean City
The senior scored 58 goals and had 37 ground balls. She also added 162 draw controls and 16 assists. DiMarino finished her career with 252 goals and 154 ground balls.
Danielle Donoghue, Ocean City
The senior scored 66 goals and added 55 assists. She also had 162 draw controls and 42 ground balls. Donoghue, who will continue her career at Mount St. Mary’s University, finished her career with 185 goals and a program-record 171 assists.
Sabrina Faulkner, Lower Cape May Regional
The freshman scored 56 goals and had 30 assists. She added 48 draw controls and 43 ground balls.
Abbey Fenton, Ocean City
The junior made 123 saves and posted a .460 save percentage. She had a career and program-record three shutouts and recorded 19 wins.
Emily Gargan, Egg Harbor Township
The freshman scored 60 goals to go with three assists. She had 84 draw controls and 54 ground balls.
Marissa Giancola, Lower Cape May Regional
The senior scored 56 goals and had 37 assists for 93 points. She helped the Caper Tigers finish a program-best 16-5.
Hayley Henderson, Egg Harbor Township
The freshman midfielder led the Eagles with 73 ground balls. She had 59 points (50 goals and nine assists) and 60 draw controls.
Aubrey Hunter, Middle Township
The junior scored 41 goals and had 30 assists for 71 points for the Panthers.
Colleen Mason, Southern Regional
The senior scored 59 goals to go with 20 assists for 79 points. She had 40 ground balls and caused 29 turnovers.
Julianna Medina, Mainland Regional
The freshman scored 51 goals and added 27 assists for 78 points. She had 18 ground balls.
Casey Murray, Mainland Regional
The sophomore scored 64 goals to go with 17 assists for 81 points. She added 32 forced turnovers and 31 ground balls.
Maddie Schleicher, Barnegat
The junior led the Bengals with 64 goals and 87 ground balls. She had seven assists and 71 points.
Abigayle Sinibaldi, Lacey Township
The senior scored 39 goals to go with 14 assists for 53 points. She led the Lions in draw controls (71), ground balls (54), forced turnovers (20) and interceptions (5).
Holly Yannacone, Southern Regional
The senior attacker scored 41 goals to go with 33 assists for 71 points. She also scooped 33 ground balls.
Second Team
Attack
Catherine Agostini
Atlantic City
Jolena Cordasco
Holy Spirit
Ashley Devlin
Ocean City
Karianna Eagle
Pinelands Regional
Rylee Johnson
Southern Regional
Laine Walterson
Egg Harbor Township
Midfield
Adrianna Dodge
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Olivia Elwell
Egg Harbor Township
Kylie Giordano
Millville
Mary Meduri
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Haleigh Schafer
Absegami
Defense
Eden Brojakowski
Lower Cape May Regional
Calista Dodaro
Lacey Township
Kylie Elwell
Egg Harbor Township
Maris Horner
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Phoebe Ohnuemuller
Oakcrest
Goalie
Mia Slick
Middle Township
Honorable Mentions
Absegami
Kelly Askins
Liz Picardi
Atlantic City
Megan Dougherty
Mackenzie Smith
Barnegat
Lexi Jackson
Chloe McGee
Cedar Creek
Alexis Marker
Egg Harbor Township
Grace Carpenter
GiGi DeCaprio
Holy Spirit
Maggie Cella
Leah Corkhill
Bryanna Mastro
Lacey Township
Cayli Biele
Kayleigh Flanegan
Claudia Schreier
Lower Cape May
Melani Amador
Maya Critchfield
Carina Raymond
Mainland Regional
Mary McLaughlin
Ciara Reeves
Robin Spector
Middle Township
Kate Herlihy
Brianna Robinson
Millville
Casey Etter
Jayme Sooy
Elly Taylor
Oakcrest
Cat Lleras
Ocean City
Molly Reardon
Ava Auwarter
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Ava Hoffman
Anissa Serafine
Pinelands Regional
Jamilyn Hawkins
Southern Regional
Maitland Demand
Alex Mattner
