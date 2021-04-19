 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mainland returns many talented, experienced players after two-year layoff
0 comments

Mainland returns many talented, experienced players after two-year layoff

{{featured_button_text}}

The 2019 Mainland Regional High School girls lacrosse team,featuring a handful of talented sophomores and freshme, was relatively young under first-year coach Kelly Klever.

Mainland finished with a winning record and reached the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals.

With that experience and those returning standouts, the Mustangs were expected to be competitive in 2020. But that chance never happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the cancellation of the entire spring slate.

But the Mustangs return almost their entire team this season, having graduated about five seniors who would have played in 2020. The team has some areas to fill, but the younger players possess solid potential to do just that, Klever said.

Mainland was set to opens its season against Middle Township on Monday in Linwood.

”We were super bummed when our season got canceled due to COVID," Klever said. "We kept thinking we would have a chance to play some games. Like, we never expected the pandemic to last as long as it did. But we are all really, really excited to coach again. The girls are really, really excited to play again. We are just not taking anything for granted."

Most of those sophomores and freshmen from two years ago return as seniors and juniors this season, including 2019 first-team Press All-Stars and midfielders Julianna Medina and Casey Murray.

Murray, now a senior, scored 64 goals to go with 17 assists for 81 points in 2019. She added 32 forced turnovers and 31 ground balls. Medina, a junior, scored 51 goals and added 27 assists for 78 points as a freshman. She had 18 ground balls.

“Our team is very strong on both sides of the field,” said Murray, 18, of Northfield. “We have a lot of leaders this year. On our team, no one is afraid to fail or mess up because we are always thinking about the next play. Our team is very mentally tough. So, I know that if we are ever losing by a few points, we will pick it back up and keep our heads high."

Bella Tenaglia and Cassie Sher, both senior midfielders, are among the key returners on Mainland. Most of the Mustangs' goals originate from the duo's big-playmaking ability, Klever said.

Mainland also features freshman goalie Kylie Kurtz. Murray and Klever both praised Kurtz, saying the first-year player could be one of the more talented goalies in the Cape-Atlantic League. Senior attackers Charlotte Walcoff and Sam Rothman and sophomore attack Eva Blanco are expected to lead the offense.

“I am really excited," Murray said. "It was so sad when we missed our season last year. We were really looking forward to it because we had so much talent last year, too. Everyone is way more eager this year. It feels so much better to be out there."

Murray noted that as a senior she has to help make sure the rest of the team is on the same page in regards to taking proper health and safety measures, like wearing masks. She said one positive case could shut down the program for two weeks.

“We definitely are very motivated,” Murray said. “With the talent we have, everyone is looking to get better and improve. That is the biggest thing. It’s awesome everyone is willing to improve and get better this year."

Murray and Klever said the team's biggest weakness is rust. Once the Mustangs start to play more games, that will change. The biggest strength is their defense, Murray said. 

“We have a lot of athletic girls. They are really smart,” Klever said. “You really only have to say something once and they are transitioning it on the field. They are really a hard-working, nice group of girls. That will really enable us to tap into that potential with that mindset.”

Murray, who plans to play NCAA Division I lacrosse, said the senior class is excited and expects to help the younger players improve this spring.

That strong leadership will help navigate through a tough CAL, Klever added.

“I feel like the league is wide open," Klever said. “Everyone lost an entire year of lacrosse, unfortunately. I just feel there is so much space for teams to really flourish this year.

"We just need to give ourselves patience and some time to really get to know each other on the field." 

Meteorologist Joe Martucci loves forecasting for our towns in South Jersey. Subscribing to The Press of Atlantic City ensures your stories are being told. Go to pressofac.com/subscribe for our best offers. You can subscribe for a print and digital subscription, or take part in a digital-only package.
+14 
Casey Murray headshot

Senior: Casey Murray. Linwood, NJ. April 16, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)

 acp
+14 
Julianna Medina headshot

Junior Julianna Medina. Linwood, NJ. April 16, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)

 acp
+14 
Kelly Klever headshot

Head Coach Kelly Klever for girls Mainland lacrosse. Linwood, NJ. April 16, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)

 acp

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News