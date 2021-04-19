Mainland returns many talented, experienced players after two-year layoff

Murray noted that as a senior she has to help make sure the rest of the team is on the same page in regards to taking proper health and safety measures, like wearing masks. She said one positive case could shut down the program for two weeks.

“We definitely are very motivated,” Murray said. “With the talent we have, everyone is looking to get better and improve. That is the biggest thing. It’s awesome everyone is willing to improve and get better this year."

Murray and Klever said the team's biggest weakness is rust. Once the Mustangs start to play more games, that will change. The biggest strength is their defense, Murray said.

“We have a lot of athletic girls. They are really smart,” Klever said. “You really only have to say something once and they are transitioning it on the field. They are really a hard-working, nice group of girls. That will really enable us to tap into that potential with that mindset.”

Murray, who plans to play NCAA Division I lacrosse, said the senior class is excited and expects to help the younger players improve this spring.

That strong leadership will help navigate through a tough CAL, Klever added.