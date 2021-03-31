Mainland remains undefeated, wrestles tough against Cedar Creek

Mainland Reg. 2,

ACIT 0

The Mustangs (5-1) won 25-22, 25-18.

For the Red Hawks, Samantha Dangler had seven service points, six assists, five aces and three digs. Myla Domazet had six service points, five aces and two blocks. Sophia LaPorta had six digs and two kills. ACIT fell to 3-4.

From Wednesday

Oakcrest 2,

ACIT 1

The Falcons won 20-25, 25-17, 25-7.

Samantha Dangler led the Red Hawks (3-3) with 13 assists, nine service points, nine digs, three blocks, two aces and two kills. Emily Hanselmann had two digs. Sophia LaPorta had seven digs and four kills. Alexandra Helduser and Myla Domazet each had three kills and three blocks.

Pleasantville 2,

Lower Cape May Reg. 0

The Greyhounds won 25-14, 25-16.

Audra Sockriter had five digs and five service points for the Caper Tigers (0-6). Renata Reisenberg and Kelsey Endicott each had three digs. Mariah Klinger had four kills and two service points. Joelle DuFault had four assists and three kills.