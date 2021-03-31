Mainland remains undefeated, wrestles tough against Cedar Creek

Jake Pokrass earned a major decision in his 160-pound bout, one of several top performances as the Mainland Regional High School wrestling team won 52-15 over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision meet Wednesday.
Pokrass won 17-8 over Miguel Perez.
Mainland (4-0) won by pins in four different bouts, including Robert Sheeler’s fall in 57 seconds at 170. Nikko Carfagno pinned his opponent in 3 minutes, 8 seconds at 120. Mainland’s other pins were by Samuel Costello at 138 pounds and Nick Timek in the heavyweight bout.
Cedar Creek senior Alec Murdock won by pin in 1:48 at 126. Logan Krowicki won a 6-1 decision at 106. Cedar Creek fell to 2-2.
106—Logan Krowicki CC d. Charles Provido, 6-1
113—David Perna CC p. Yeshua Martinez, 3:08
120—Nikko Carfagno MR p. Tyler Thomas, 3:10
126—Alec Murdock CC p. Jackson Waters, 1:48
132—Double forfeit
138—Samuel Costello MR p. Ai‘Syan Irizarry, 5:40
145—Tyler Sheeler MR by forfeit
152—Ian MacMurray MR by forfeit
160—Jake Pokrass MR md. Miguel Perez, 17-8
170—Robert Sheeler MR p. Clarence Mays, 0:57
182—Anthony Gerace MR by forfeit
195—Double forfeit
220—Samuel Epstein MR by forfeit
285—Nick Timek MR p. Nur Ibn Al-Islam, 5:08.
Girls volleyball
Absegami 2,
Oakcrest 0
The Braves won 25-21, 26-24.
Jackie Fortis led Absegami (6-1) with 11 kills and 11 digs. Ayana Crandell had six kills and five aces and setter Deesha Chokshi had 16 assists. No further information was available.
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River South 0
The Rams won 25-15, 25-18.
Stephanie Soares had 24 assists, six service points and two digs for Southern (9-0). Rachael Pharo had 11 kills, six digs and four service points. Emma Gildea had eight service points, five aces and three kills. Madison Gellis had a team-leading nine digs. Hailea Krause had five kills.
Mainland Reg. 2,
ACIT 0
The Mustangs (5-1) won 25-22, 25-18.
For the Red Hawks, Samantha Dangler had seven service points, six assists, five aces and three digs. Myla Domazet had six service points, five aces and two blocks. Sophia LaPorta had six digs and two kills. ACIT fell to 3-4.
From Wednesday
Oakcrest 2,
ACIT 1
The Falcons won 20-25, 25-17, 25-7.
Samantha Dangler led the Red Hawks (3-3) with 13 assists, nine service points, nine digs, three blocks, two aces and two kills. Emily Hanselmann had two digs. Sophia LaPorta had seven digs and four kills. Alexandra Helduser and Myla Domazet each had three kills and three blocks.
Pleasantville 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
The Greyhounds won 25-14, 25-16.
Audra Sockriter had five digs and five service points for the Caper Tigers (0-6). Renata Reisenberg and Kelsey Endicott each had three digs. Mariah Klinger had four kills and two service points. Joelle DuFault had four assists and three kills.
