Mainland Regional's Katie McClintock is The Press Girls Swimmer of the Year

"After that I was very emotional," she said. "It was sad to see it go so quickly, but I'm happy for what we had. It was a month and a half, but we enjoyed it."

Team of the Year

Mainland is the Press Girls Team of the Year for the second straight year. The Mustangs, No. 1 all year in The Press Elite 11, beat Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City and Atlantic City, the next three teams in the ranking.

"It's an honor to be chosen the top team," Schiavo said. "We tried to make the most of the short season. The team goal was to shoot for the win, but also stay safe. We were very fortunate to have all available at the big meets.

"We changed up our normal season-long training to attempt to get in shape and swim as fast as we could each and every meet, instead of planning and training for an end of season team tournament run or (Meet of Champions).

"Our team successes were that much sweeter, I think, because of what we had endured through quarantines and minimal social, group or team activities up to our swim season. Our seniors did a wonderful job as role models."

Coach of the Year