Mainland Regional tennis wins CAL American second year in a row

The Mainland Regional High School boys tennis team won the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference for a second year in a row Friday, beating Ocean City 5-0.

The Mustangs, who went from No. 3 to No. 2 in The Press Elite 11 on Sunday, improved to 18-0. 10th-ranked O.C. fell to 13-5.

Michael Walton defeated Charles DiCicco 6-3, 6-1 in the first singles. Alex Wise beat Kraig Redmond 6-0, 6-0, and Evan Himmelstein beat Evan Cho 6-1, 6-1 to round out singles competition.

Joseph Dib and Chris Guillen won the first doubles 7-5, 6-2 over Colin Bowman and Sawyer Lomax. Aaryan Deshpande and John Palaia beat Jackson Barnes and Chris Ganter 6-4, 6-3 in the other doubles.

Baseball

From Saturday

Cherry Hill East 7, Cedar Creek 7: Cherry Hill West (7-13) scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to win this Lee Ware Tournament title game held at Woodstown. The game was tied 6-6 after seven innings, and each team scored once in the ninth.

Peter Longo hit a two-run single in the top of the 10th. Ethan Haddock had three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Joshua Janove and Zach Chabria each had two hits and two runs. Jake Sipera and Chabbria each doubled.

For the Pirates (14-11), John McColl went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Anthony Letizia singled and drove in two.

Wildwood 6, Cape May Tech 5: Cape May Tech took a 5-4 lead with two runs in the top of the seventh inning, but Wildwood scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to win. Ryan Troiano allowed three runs and struck out six in six innings for the no-decision for Wildwood (8-10). Joey Mormile pitched the seventh and got the win. Ernie Troiano hit a single and a triple, drove in two runs and scored. Mormile doubled and scored.

For Cape May Tech (10-11), Ronald Neenhold had three hits and three RBIs for Wildwood. Tanner Oliva went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a run. Adam Dille singled, doubled, scored and drove in a run.

Morristown 9, Hammonton 5: Connor Watson had three hits, three RBIs and a run for Morristown. Nolan Perry had two hits, including a homer, two runs and two RBIs. Hammonton fell to 9-14. No other information was available.

