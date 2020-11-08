Mainland Regional girls cross country win morning pod at S.J. Coaches Open

The Mainland Regional High School girls cross team won captured the South Jersey Track Coaches Association Open morning pod team title at the Gloucester County Dream Park in Logan Township on Saturday.
The event featured a.m. and p.m. pods.
The Mustangs won with 57 team points. Clearview Regional was second with 62, Ocean City third with 81.
Mainland freshman Claudia Booth finished third in the girls 5,000-meter race in 20 minutes, 4 seconds. Mainland junior Lily Malone was eighth in 20:54.10.
Ocean City senior Alexa Palmieri finished 10th in 21:10.20. Mainland’s Gillian Lovett (21:23) and Giselle Obergfell (21:23.90) finished 11th and 12th, respectively.
The Mainland boys finished fourth in team scoring with 119. Southern Regional was fifth with 120. Highland Regional won the boys title with 63.
Mainland junior Linden Wineland was fourth in the boys 5,000 race in 16:42.90. Wildwood freshman Jorge Cruz was seventh in 17:07.60.
The sectionals will be held next Saturday at the Dream Park.
