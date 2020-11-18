Mainland reaches South East B semis behind Dirkes' goal

The third-seeded Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team on Wednesday beat sixth-seeded Hammonton 1-0 in the NJSIAA South East B quarterfinals at Mainland.

The Mustangs, who improved to 10-1, will face top-seeded Ocean City on Friday in the semifinals.

Camryn Dirkes scored Mainland’s lone goal with an assist from Lila Schoen. Genevieve Morrison made 3 saves.

Hammonton fell to 5-5.

South East B Quarterfinals

(2) Ocean City 11,

(7) Vineland 0

Faith Slimmer scored five times for Ocean City (9-0-1). Paige Panico and Summer Reimet each scored twice, and Suzy Dietrich and Aimee Altieri each scored once. Hope Slimmer provided four assists. Emily Benson and Joy Slimmer provided two and one, respectively. Tori Vliet made one save.

Amber Turner made 10 saves for Vineland (3-6).

South East A Quarterfinals

(1) Middle Twp. 6,

(8) Lower Cape May Reg. 0