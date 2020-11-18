Mainland reaches South East B semis behind Dirkes' goal

The third-seeded Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team on Wednesday beat sixth-seeded Hammonton 1-0 in the NJSIAA South East B quarterfinals at Mainland.
The Mustangs, who improved to 10-1, will face top-seeded Ocean City on Friday in the semifinals.
Camryn Dirkes scored Mainland’s lone goal with an assist from Lila Schoen. Genevieve Morrison made 3 saves.
Hammonton fell to 5-5.
South East B Quarterfinals
(2) Ocean City 11,
(7) Vineland 0
Faith Slimmer scored five times for Ocean City (9-0-1). Paige Panico and Summer Reimet each scored twice, and Suzy Dietrich and Aimee Altieri each scored once. Hope Slimmer provided four assists. Emily Benson and Joy Slimmer provided two and one, respectively. Tori Vliet made one save.
Amber Turner made 10 saves for Vineland (3-6).
South East A Quarterfinals
(1) Middle Twp. 6,
(8) Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Ciara DiMauro scored three times for Middle Township (9-2-1). Eva Dimitrov added a goal and an assist. Anna Bond and Brooke Nabb each scored once. Olivia Sgrignioli provided two assists. Hannah Price and Sophia Sgrignioli each provided one. Brynn Bock made one save.
Lower Cape May fell to 2-7.
Note: Middle Township will host (4) Cedar Creek on Friday in the semifinals.
(2) Oakcrest 8,
(7) Cumberland Reg. 0
Gabriella Corchiani had three goals and an assist for Oakcrest (8-1-2). Jayda Shehadi added two goals and two assists. Gabbie Dittus had a goal and three assists. Erin Owens and Cassie Booth each scored once. Jasmine LeClair provided two assists. Gabrielle Gibson made 10 saves.
Madison Alcorn made 14 saves for Cumberland (2-13).
Note: Oakcrest will host (3) Holy Spirit on Friday in the semifinals.
(3) Holy Spirit 3,
(6) Buena Reg. 0
Hailey Mastro scored twice for Holy Spirit (6-5), and Taylor Magill scored once. Morgan Keil made four saves.
Jessica Perella made 12 saves for Buena (2-7).
Note: Holy Spirit will face (2) Oakcrest on Friday in the semifinals.
Boys soccer
From Tuesday
South West D Quarterfinals
(6) North Burlington 3,
(3) Ocean City 0
Joe Feig scored twice for North Burlington (6-0-2).
Nick Fleming scored once, and Jack Burke provided three assists. Jack Hentrick made six saves.
Ocean City fell to 9-2-1.
South West F Quarterfinals
(1) St. Augustine 8,
(8) Holy Spirit 0
Aidan Davis scored three times for St. Augustine (13-1-1).
Mike Balestriere had a goal and two assists. Justin Ceccanecchio and Jack McGuff each added a goal and an assist. Vincent Simmons and Lucas Volkmann scored one apiece. Michael Whiteman, Ethan Torpey and Mike Magee each provided an assist.
Aiden Saul made five saves for Holy Spirit (0-9-1).
Note: St. Augustine will host (5) Camden Catholic on Thursday in the semifinals.
