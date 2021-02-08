Mainland pitcher Petty named to Baseball America preseason All-American team

Mainland senior right hander Chase Petty has been named to the Baseball America Pre-Season All-American Team.

The team is selected through polling by Baseball America of Major :League Baseball scouting departments.

According to Baseball American, their preseason All-American teams have been a predictor of the first round in the draft. In both 2019 and 2020, seven of the 13 first-team players went on to become first-round draft picks.

Petty has verbally committed to attend the University of Florida on an NCAA Division I baseball scholarship, but as is common with top prospects, he has also enlisted agent George Iskenderian of MVP Sports Group as an adviser.

Last summer, Petty threw a handful of 100 mph pitches during showcase events and played in the Perfect Game All-American Classic in Oklahoma City on Sept. 4. The game featured 50 of the nation’s top high school seniors.

In the spring, the state's high school baseball season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a sophomore in 2019, he tore the meniscus in his knee sliding into third base on a triple on the Mustangs’ early-season trip to Florida.