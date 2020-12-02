Mainland pitcher John Wood commits to Division I Mount St. Mary's

Pitcher John Wood has a lot of baseball left to play at Mainland Regional High School, and then he'll pitch at Mount St. Mary's University.
Wood, a 16-year-old junior right-hander, has committed to attend Mount St. Mary's, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, and he'll pitch in two years for the NCAA Division I Mountaineers.
"I'm super-happy," said Wood, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound Linwood resident. "It's a long road with a lot of hard work to do, but I'm super-happy to get to college."
Wood visited Fairleigh Dickinson University and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, and then visited Mount St. Mary's two weeks ago.
He committed on Saturday and will receive a partial scholarship that's athletic and academic.
"I felt right at home at Mount St. Mary's," Wood said. "They play in the Northeast Conference, which has really good teams, and they have a nice field. I liked everything about it, and it was all I wanted academically.
"Baseball-wise it was a really good fit, and I liked the coaches (head coach Scott Thomson, and Jeff Gergic, the pitching coach and the one who recruited Wood). They were really good to me and made me feel like a part of the family."
Wood trains at Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville, which turns out outstanding prospects. He's coached there by Mike Adams and Jay Gorman.
"I've been training there since the seventh grade, and I've been on their team for two fall seasons and one summer," Wood said. "I've had a good amount of starts and sometimes I close.
"My velocity is up to 84 mph and I'm working out a lot five days a week trying to increase it. I'm trying to get it up to 90. I do weights, throw and work on flexibility."
The 2020 spring high school sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a freshman in 2019, Wood played only JV baseball for Mainland.
"He's a good-sized pitcher, and we're excited for him," Mainland baseball coach Billy Kern said. "He's a self-made guy who hasn't had varsity experience, but he's a very hard worker. He'll have a good opportunity at Mainland, and we're looking for big things from him. It's nice to see him overcome the setback of missing a year and make it to Mount St. Mary's."
The Mountaineers were 2-10 in the 2020 season before the pandemic shut down the season. Mount St. Mary's beat Coppin State 10-2 in its final game on March 11.
Wood said Emmitsburg is a three-hour drive from the Mainland area.
"It's close enough that I feel it's not too far away," Wood said. "The town and the school are in the middle of the countryside. The school is in front of a mountain, and there's a giant statue of Mary."
In the Northeast Conference, the Mountaineers meet teams such as Long Island, Fairleigh Dickinson, Bryant, Merrimack, Central Connecticut, Wagner and Sacred Heart.
"I'll be competing against friends who have committed to Bryant," Wood said.
The last time Mainland had a season in 2019, the Mustangs finished 17-6 and were No. 11 in The Press Elite 11's final ranking.
Kern said Mainland will have good arms and bats coming back this spring, and Wood is looking forward to the season.
"I'm really excited for it. We're going to be a good team," Wood said.
Wood isn't sure yet what his college major will be.
Contact: 609-272-7210
