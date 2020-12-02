Mainland pitcher John Wood commits to Division I Mount St. Mary's

"I've been training there since the seventh grade, and I've been on their team for two fall seasons and one summer," Wood said. "I've had a good amount of starts and sometimes I close.

"My velocity is up to 84 mph and I'm working out a lot five days a week trying to increase it. I'm trying to get it up to 90. I do weights, throw and work on flexibility."

The 2020 spring high school sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a freshman in 2019, Wood played only JV baseball for Mainland.

"He's a good-sized pitcher, and we're excited for him," Mainland baseball coach Billy Kern said. "He's a self-made guy who hasn't had varsity experience, but he's a very hard worker. He'll have a good opportunity at Mainland, and we're looking for big things from him. It's nice to see him overcome the setback of missing a year and make it to Mount St. Mary's."

The Mountaineers were 2-10 in the 2020 season before the pandemic shut down the season. Mount St. Mary's beat Coppin State 10-2 in its final game on March 11.

Wood said Emmitsburg is a three-hour drive from the Mainland area.