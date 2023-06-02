Sixteen Mainland Regional High School seniors participated in a college signing ceremony Thursday in Linwood.

That's a lot, but they were far outnumbered by the parents, grandparents, teammates and coaches who came out to support them — roughly 70 or so, Mustangs athletic director Mike Gatley said Thursday night.

"It was outstanding. ... It's really grown into its own entity," he said of the turnout for the annual event. "I think this year is as big as we've had it."

The 16 seniors represented five sports as well as colleges and universities at all three NCAA levels, all the Mustangs having earned academic, athletic or combination scholarships. The Mustangs with their colleges and sports:

Paige Bonczek, Stockton University, track and field

Emma Crozier-Carole, UNC-Wilmington, track and field

Madison Naman, University of North Carolina, crew

Jillian Lynch, Michigan State University, crew

Colbee Obermeyer, La Salle University, crew

Lily Gramlich, Drexel University, crew

Paige Whitely, Clemson University, crew

Giovanna Molosso, University of Rhode Island, crew

Devon Banks, University of Mount Union, football

Mason Bushay, The College of New Jersey, swimming

Zach Vasser, Columbia University, swimming

Paul Lombardo, Kean University, football

Nick Wagner, Wagner College, football

Jack Venneman, Johnson and Wales University, lacrosse

Nate Wagner, Case Western Reserve University, football

Josh Hanlon, Fairleigh Dickinson University, football

Such ceremonies, Gatley said, provide the athletes "the joy of celebrating the hard work and allowing the parents and grandparents and friends to enjoy it with them."

The event honors the students, of course, but also the families who took them to practices, went to the games and followed their travel teams over the years. "If we can provide a small token of, really, our appreciation ... that's a small gift to give back," he said.

Gatley also said it's "a little added bonus" that younger Mainland athletes get to see what can be possible for them. "We have so many kids who are trying to get to that next level. ... I love the fact that the younger players come and support their teammates."

Watching the 16 seniors, Gatley said, he couldn't help but think back to when they were all freshmen. He said the ceremony recognized their "all-encompassing" growth as athletes, leaders and people over the past four years.

"Now you're seeing them move on. Looking at all those kids, it's just about the growth of them," he said.