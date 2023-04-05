The Mainland Regional High School boys lacrosse team controlled the second half en route to an 11-8 win over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
The Mustangs (2-0) and Spartans (1-1) were tied 7-7 at halftime, but the Mustangs held Spirit to just one goal in the second half.
Joe DeGaetano led the Mustangs with six goals and added two assists. Harrison LaMonica scored four and added an assist, and Jude Maurer had three assists. Jack Walcoff and Jack Venneman each scored one, and Venneman added two assists. Joe Eyde and Jack Kwapinski each had an assist, and Carter Mostecki made eight saves.
Anthony Hermenau led Spirit with three goals, and Stanley Marczyk scored twice. Sean Burns, Matthew Goff and Sean Finan each added a goal.
No. 6 Ocean City 12, Egg Harbor Township 1: Charlie Schutta led O.C. (2-0) with three goals and an assist. Pat Grimley scored twice. Kai Lindsay, Jack Davis, Dylan Dwyer, Chayston Labarr, John Moyer, Nolan O'Kane and Joey Berardis each scored once. Winfield Dunn and Gavin Neal each had a save. EHT fell to (0-2).
People are also reading…
The Red Raiders areNo. 6 in The Press Elite 11.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.