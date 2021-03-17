Mainland happy to be back on mat with win over Vineland

LINWOOD — Even though there were only five contested bouts Wednesday, the fact wrestlers could hit the mat and compete was enough excitement for those involved.
“I’m overjoyed at the fact that we were able to have a season,” Mainland Regional High coach Clayton Smith said. “For as contagious as COVID is, I’m glad we got to start the season.”
Jake Pokrass and Robert Sheeler each pinned their opponents to lead the Mustangs to a 42-24 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision match.
Mainland won five bouts by forfeit.
Pokrass pinned Andre Binford at 160 pounds in 1 minute, 51 seconds. Sheeler pinned Shawn Lindholm at 170 in 1:09. Mainland led 36-18 after those two bouts. Smith was pleased with his wrestlers, especially Pokrass.
But the highlight came in the last bout at 285.
Vineland senior Dave Dutra pinned Mainland senior Sam Epstein in 5:13. Both were region qualifiers last season and put on a show to close out the match. The bout was 8-5 before the pin.
Dutra said as he warmed up he told himself, “I got to win. There is no universe where I lose this match right now.”
That self-motivation worked.
“I was locked-in all the way,” said Dutra, 17, of Vineland. “He was a great opponent, I can tell you that. Probably one of the better people I went against. All props to him, but I think I came out in the end there.”
Epstein normally wrestles at 220. But he either had to forfeit as Vineland had no one in his weight class or move up to the heavyweight bout. The 17-year-old from Northfield made it clear he wasn’t forfeiting.
“I wanted to take advantage of getting a good match,” Epstein said. “That will probably be the best opponent I’ll have all season. So, I just took advantage of bumping up a weight class even though he had (about 40) pounds on me.
“I just scrapped until the end.”
Vineland coach Jake Homiak said he loves it when two programs have standout wrestlers in relatively close weight classes and both schools make it a priority that they meet on the mat.
“You see that in college a lot. But when you can make it happen in high school and it works out, you usually get a good match,” he said. “And that's what we had.”
Epstein said he did a good job with his moves and attacks, but wants to be better once he gets down on the mat.
“If Sam were heavier, we win that match,” Smith said. “They wrestle again, it could be different.”
Epstein was just glad to be back Wednesday.
“It’s a good feeling just being able to come out and battle,” he said. “We only have so many matches, so we have to take advantage of what we’re able to get.”
Dutra agreed.
“It feels great,” he said “We were off the mat for a long time, and it really feels good to get back in the room with the guys. We’ve been working our butts off every day just to get through.
“We really came out (Wednesday), even with the numbers we have, and we dominated our here really. That's it.”
Vineland’s Gabe Baldosaro pinned freshman Nikko Carfagno at 120 in 1:54 seconds. Joe Nappa of Vineland pinned Tyler Sheeler at 138 in 2:59.
Homiak was pleased with his team, hoping there is improvement in his younger wrestlers as the season goes on and that his experienced wrestlers use each match to get ready for the state tournament in April.
“I’m happy that we can have a wrestling season,” Homiak said. “I’m happy the kids can wrestle. I’m happy (the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association) is planning a postseason.
“For us, it’s a little different. Some teams have a lot of kids, we have low numbers right now. But I’m really happy to be out there.”
Some programs in the state have already shut down due to COVID-19 concerns. The season just started Tuesday.
“I’m hoping that with the diligence that we try to maintain with our athletes across the whole state that we can try to have a complete season,” Smith said.
Match began at 106.
106—Charles Provido MR by forfeit
113—Dominic Bosco V by forfeit
120—Gabe Baldosaro V p. Nikko Carfagno, 1:54
126—Michael Gerace MR by forfeit
132—Jackson Waters MR by forfeit
138—Joe Nappa V p. Tyler Sheeler MR, 2:59
145—Matt Dilkes MR by forfeit
152—double forfeit
160—Jake Pokrass MR p. Andre Binford V, 1:51
170—Robert Sheeler MR p. Shawn Lindholm V, 1:09
182—Anthony Gerace MR by forfeit
195—double forfeit
220—double forfeit
285—Dave Dutra V p. Sam Epstein, 5:13.
Records—Mainland 1-0; Vineland 0-1.
