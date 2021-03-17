Mainland happy to be back on mat with win over Vineland

Epstein normally wrestles at 220. But he either had to forfeit as Vineland had no one in his weight class or move up to the heavyweight bout. The 17-year-old from Northfield made it clear he wasn’t forfeiting.

“I wanted to take advantage of getting a good match,” Epstein said. “That will probably be the best opponent I’ll have all season. So, I just took advantage of bumping up a weight class even though he had (about 40) pounds on me.

“I just scrapped until the end.”

Vineland coach Jake Homiak said he loves it when two programs have standout wrestlers in relatively close weight classes and both schools make it a priority that they meet on the mat.

“You see that in college a lot. But when you can make it happen in high school and it works out, you usually get a good match,” he said. “And that's what we had.”

Epstein said he did a good job with his moves and attacks, but wants to be better once he gets down on the mat.

“If Sam were heavier, we win that match,” Smith said. “They wrestle again, it could be different.”

Epstein was just glad to be back Wednesday.