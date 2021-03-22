Mainland grad Watson to make NCAA Tournament debut Monday night

Kylee Watson
Oregon
6-4 Fr. F
2020 Mainland Regional graduate
First-round game: Oregon (6) vs. South Dakota (11)
When: 10 p.m. Monday
Network: ESPN2
Watson has appeared in 16 games for the Ducks. She scored a season-high 12 points against California on Jan. 10. At Mainland, Watson, a three-time Press Player of the Year, was a McDonald’s All-American and finished her career with 2,015 points, 1,029 rebounds and 278 assists.
