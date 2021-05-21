Mainland grabs top seed in S.J. Group III tennis bracket

The Mainland Regional High School boys tennis team earned the top seed and a first-round bye in the South Jersey Group III Tournament.

Sectional brackets were announced Tuesday, with competition set to start Monday.

Mainland (11-0) is one of the few remaining undefeated teams in South Jersey.

Ocean City (12-3) grabbed the third seed and earned a first-round bye in S.J. Group III. Pinelands (16-1) is the third seed and gets a first-round bye in the Group II bracket. Also earning a first-round bye was Middle Township (13-2), the second seed in the Group II bracket.

Some of the first-round matches include fifth-seeded Millville hosting 12th-seeded Vineland at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the Group IV bracket. Also in that bracket will be eighth-seeded Egg Harbor Township hosting ninth-seeded Williamstown.

Sixth-seeded Lacey Township will host 11th-seeded Oakcrest in the S.J. Group II first round 2 p.m. Monday.

The first-round schedule for local teams:

BOYS TENNIS

S.J. Group I

(2) Middle Twp, bye