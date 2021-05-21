 Skip to main content
Mainland grabs top seed in S.J. Group III tennis bracket
Tennis Championships

Mainland Regional’s Evan Himmelstein, foreground, and Joe Dib, battle teammates Aaryan Deshpande and Jack Palaia during the doubles final.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The Mainland Regional High School boys tennis team earned the top seed and a first-round bye in the South Jersey Group III Tournament.

Sectional brackets were announced Tuesday, with competition set to start Monday.

Mainland (11-0) is one of the few remaining undefeated teams in South Jersey.

Ocean City (12-3) grabbed the third seed and earned a first-round bye in S.J. Group III. Pinelands (16-1) is the third seed and gets a first-round bye in the  Group II bracket. Also earning a first-round bye was Middle Township (13-2), the second seed in the Group II bracket.

Some of the first-round matches include fifth-seeded Millville hosting 12th-seeded Vineland at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the Group IV bracket. Also in that bracket will be eighth-seeded Egg Harbor Township hosting ninth-seeded Williamstown.

Sixth-seeded Lacey Township will host 11th-seeded Oakcrest in the S.J. Group II first round 2 p.m. Monday.

The first-round schedule for local teams:

BOYS TENNIS

S.J. Group I 

(2) Middle Twp, bye

S.J. Group II

(3) Pineland Reg., bye

Monday

2 p.m.

(11) Oakcrest at (6) Lacey Twp.

3 p.m.

(9) Glassboro at (8) Cedar Creek

(13) Sterling at (4) Cumberland

(10) Barnegat at (7) Seneca

S.J. Group III

(1) Mainland Reg., bye

(3) Ocean City, bye

3 p.m.

(10) Central Reg. at (7) Absegami

4 p.m.

(9) Hammonton at (8) Toms River North

S.J. Group IV 

3:45 p.m.

(12) Vineland at (5) Millville

4 p.m.

(9) Williamstown at (8) Egg Harbor Twp.

4:30 p.m.

(10) Southern at (7) Lenape

S.J. Non-Public 

4 p.m.

(12) Moorestown Friends at (5) St. Augustine

(11) Wildwood Catholic at (6) Bishop Eustace

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Tags

