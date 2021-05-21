Mainland grabs top seed in S.J. Group III tennis bracket

The Mainland Regional High School boys tennis team earned the top seed and a first-round bye in the South Jersey Group III Tournament.
Sectional brackets were announced Tuesday, with competition set to start Monday.
Mainland (11-0) is one of the few remaining undefeated teams in South Jersey.
Ocean City (12-3) grabbed the third seed and earned a first-round bye in S.J. Group III. Pinelands (16-1) is the third seed and gets a first-round bye in the Group II bracket. Also earning a first-round bye was Middle Township (13-2), the second seed in the Group II bracket.
Some of the first-round matches include fifth-seeded Millville hosting 12th-seeded Vineland at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the Group IV bracket. Also in that bracket will be eighth-seeded Egg Harbor Township hosting ninth-seeded Williamstown.
Sixth-seeded Lacey Township will host 11th-seeded Oakcrest in the S.J. Group II first round 2 p.m. Monday.
The first-round schedule for local teams:
BOYS TENNIS
S.J. Group I
(2) Middle Twp, bye
S.J. Group II
(3) Pineland Reg., bye
Monday
2 p.m.
(11) Oakcrest at (6) Lacey Twp.
3 p.m.
(9) Glassboro at (8) Cedar Creek
(13) Sterling at (4) Cumberland
(10) Barnegat at (7) Seneca
S.J. Group III
(1) Mainland Reg., bye
(3) Ocean City, bye
3 p.m.
(10) Central Reg. at (7) Absegami
4 p.m.
(9) Hammonton at (8) Toms River North
S.J. Group IV
3:45 p.m.
(12) Vineland at (5) Millville
4 p.m.
(9) Williamstown at (8) Egg Harbor Twp.
4:30 p.m.
(10) Southern at (7) Lenape
S.J. Non-Public
4 p.m.
(12) Moorestown Friends at (5) St. Augustine
(11) Wildwood Catholic at (6) Bishop Eustace
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
