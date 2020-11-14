Mainland girls win South Jersey Group III cross country title; Ocean City 2nd

The Mainland Regional High School girls cross country team began the season not quite sure what to think.
The Mustangs had lost some of last season’s top runners to graduation and other sports.
There was COVID-19, which drastically reduced the number of scheduled meets.
But primarily because of some outstanding freshmen and veteran leadership, this fall turned into one of the best season’s in school history.
The Mustangs beat second-place Ocean City 47-73 to win the South Jersey Group III championship at DREAM Park in Logan Township on Saturday morning.
Mainland placed three runners in the top 10, including freshman Claudia Booth, who ran the 3.1-mile course in 20 minutes, 21.90 seconds to finish fifth.
“These girls, from the moment summer training began on July 1, were so committed,” coach Brian Smith said. “They didn’t let anything distract them.”
In boys races, Jackson Braddock of Southern Regional won his second straight S.J. Group IV championship.
The S.J. group championship meet is usually the start of the championship season. The state group championships and the Meet of Champions follow. But in this COVID-19 season, those meets will not be held, so the S.J. meet was the season’s apex. The South Jersey Non-Public championship meet will be held Sunday at Oak Ridge Park in Clark, Union County.
Mainland’s victory Saturday ended Ocean City’s streak of three straight S.J. Group III titles. The Mustangs finished second the past couple of years. Saturday’s title is the third in the program’s history. Mainland also won S.J. titles in 1981 and 2016.
“I saw early in the season that we could surprise some people,” Smith said. “We have 20 girls in the program. They stuck out, and it’s the most I’ve had in my eight years of coaching. You see a lot of teams struggling to maintain numbers in a year like this, and we actually have the most numbers we’ve ever had.”
Grace Wassell of Highland Regional won the Group III girls race in 19:24.29. Alexa Palmieri of Ocean City finished sixth in 20:28.60.
Booth’s performance capped a season that established her as one of South Jersey’s top runners. Her time was the 18th fastest of the nearly 300 runners, who competed in four enrollment group races Saturday.
Mainland’s other top finishers were junior Lily Malone (seventh in 20:44.70), freshman Gillian Lovett (eighth in 20:56.49), senior Giselle Obergfell (12th in 21:36.61) and freshman Chloe Malone (15th in 21:59.97). Sydney Luff, a sophomore, finished 16th for Mainland in 22:01.30, and junior Savannah Hodgens was 23rd in 22:29.85.
It’s unusual to have three freshmen play such a prominent role for a championship team in any sport.
“As a coach, you’re never sure what to expect of freshmen,” Smith said. “But they bought into the program and followed the leadership of the seniors.”
In addition to Saturday’s title, Mainland also finished 7-0 in dual meets this fall.
"It’s so fun to see these girls perform,” Smith said. “I just have to step back and marvel.”
Braddock showed why he is one of the state’s top runners in his win in the S.J. Group IV boys race. The senior covered the muddy course in 16:02.99, the second fastest time of the day. Braddock was not pressed. Anas Bensaoud of Clearview Regional finished second in 16:25.4
In other Saturday races, Zeb Hinker of Lower Cape May Regional was fourth in Group II. He finished in 16:21.6, the day’s sixth fastest time. Brady Shute of the Gateway-Woodbury cooperative team won in 16:02.97, the day’s fastest time.
In the boys Group III race, Linden Wineland of Mainland finished third in 16:46.50. Cole Wassell of Highland Regional won in 16:06.45 to lead the Tartans to the team title. Highland outscored second-place Ocean City 47-66. Owen Ritti ran 16:52.31 to finish fifth for Ocean City.
Jorge Cruz of Wildwood finished fifth in Group I in 17:35.94. Lindsay Robbins of Cape May Tech ran 22:55.05 to finish eighth in the Group I girls race.
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.