Mainland girls tennis wins NJSIAA Southeast A title

LINWOOD — It might take some explaining to future generations, but the Mainland Regional High School girls tennis team won the NJSIAA Southeast Region Group A championship on Saturday and finished its season at 14-0.
The host Mustangs beat previously unbeaten Egg Harbor Township 4-1 in the championship match before a good crowd that had cheering fans for both teams. EHT put up a good battle, and none of the matches ended early.
"It feels awesome. That's the only way to say it," said Mainland No. 1 singles Khushi Thakkar shortly before boarding the team bus for the victory ride around the area.
Thakkar defeated EHT's Samantha Phung 6-3, 6-1. Charlotte Walcoff, the Mustangs' second singles, beat Jamie Theophall 6-4, 6-1. Mainland third singles, Hannah Carson, survived in the first set 7-6 over Ema Cadacio, with a 12-10 tiebreaker, and then took the second set 6-3 to take the match.
Mainland's other win was at first doubles, as Anna Geubtner and Elizabeth Ong defeated Lauren Theophall and Tiffany Tran 6-3, 7-5. Thakkar, Walcoff, Carson and the team of Geubtner and Ong were each undefeated this season.
At second doubles, Egg Harbor Township's Madison Braithwaite and Emma Lynch also completed an unbeaten season, winning 6-4, 6-3 over Maddie Dennis and Emma Savov.
The COVID 19 pandemic forced a shortened season in which teams played regional opponents, and the A division had teams which were from Group III and Group IV. Top-seeded Mainland is Group III and No. 2-seeded EHT is Group IV.
"This is awesome. It feels great," Mainland coach Kathy Yohe said. "I'm really proud of the girls. They worked hard, and they're a great group. It was a great end to a different season. We knew Egg Harbor Township would be our toughest match. They had a great season, and they were really good today."
Thakkar and Phung went back and forth with quick ground strokes, and Thakkar pulled away to win.
"I've played her all three years," said Thakkar, a 16-year-old junior from Linwood. "She's a really nice girl, and it's fun to play with her. I'm happy with the way I played. It's been a great season. It's just unfortunate that it was shortened."
Thakkar was the first to finish, and Walcoff won her match shortly after.
"It feels amazing to win (the championship)," said Walcoff, a 16-year-old junior from Linwood. "They were all really challenging matches. They were definitely our toughest competition."
The match score went to 2-1 as EHT's Braithwaite and Lynch were the next to finish. But Geubtner and Ong won at first doubles to clinch it.
"It's exciting," said Geubtner, a 16-year-old junior from Northfield. "It's different this year, but the team came together and was able to have a season."
Ong is a freshman and said it's really exciting to be on the team.
"I'm really lucky to have Anna as a partner," said Ong, a 14-year-old Linwood resident. "It's pretty nerve-wracking to play in front of such a big crowd. I was playing and just focusing on the court."
For EHT, Cadacio in third singles and Tran and Lauren Theophall (Jamie's twin-sister) in first doubles lost for the only time this year.
"This was a close match at every court today," EHT coach Alene Hartman said. "I am so proud of these girls. They handled the pressure so well. They've been so supportive of each other this season. We had a great year, and I told the girls to hold their heads up high.
Mainland is a great team. I have so much respect for their coaches and their program."
At Mainland Regional H.S.
Singles—Khushi Thakkar M d. Samantha Phung 6-3, 6-1; Charlotte Walcoff M d. Jamie Theophall 6-4, 6-1; Hannah Carson M d. Ema Cadacio 7-6 (12-10), 6-3.
Doubles—Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong M d. Lauren Theophall-Tiffany Tran 6-3, 7-5; Madison Braithwaite-Emma Lynch EHT d. Maddie Dennis-Emma Savov 6-4, 6-3.
Records—EHT 12-1; Mainland 14-0.
