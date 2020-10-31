Mainland girls tennis wins NJSIAA Southeast A title

"This is awesome. It feels great," Mainland coach Kathy Yohe said. "I'm really proud of the girls. They worked hard, and they're a great group. It was a great end to a different season. We knew Egg Harbor Township would be our toughest match. They had a great season, and they were really good today."

Thakkar and Phung went back and forth with quick ground strokes, and Thakkar pulled away to win.

"I've played her all three years," said Thakkar, a 16-year-old junior from Linwood. "She's a really nice girl, and it's fun to play with her. I'm happy with the way I played. It's been a great season. It's just unfortunate that it was shortened."

Thakkar was the first to finish, and Walcoff won her match shortly after.

"It feels amazing to win (the championship)," said Walcoff, a 16-year-old junior from Linwood. "They were all really challenging matches. They were definitely our toughest competition."

The match score went to 2-1 as EHT's Braithwaite and Lynch were the next to finish. But Geubtner and Ong won at first doubles to clinch it.

"It's exciting," said Geubtner, a 16-year-old junior from Northfield. "It's different this year, but the team came together and was able to have a season."