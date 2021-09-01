Mainland girls tennis returns strong lineup

The Mainland Regional High School girls tennis team went undefeated last year and could be even stronger this fall.
The Mustangs, led by first singles Khushi Thakkar, won every match 5-0 except for a 4-1 victory over Egg Harbor Township in last year’s COVID-19-shortened season. The state tournament consisted of only regional sectionals, and Mainland’s win over EHT was for the Southeast A championship.
Thakkar is a returning first-team Press All-Star who went 14-0 at first singles in 2020.
Now, the schedule is back to normal, and Mainland will need to overcome an injury to key contributor Charlotte Walcoff, who played second singles last season. But the Mustangs have several talented players and prospects who should help the program remain successful.
Mainland is the team to beat in the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference after it went 14-0 in 2020.
“We’re OK with it (Mainland being the favorite and having a target on its back) because we don’t take anyone for granted,” coach Kathy Yohe said. “We know there’s good competition in the CAL. I’m glad we got in what we could in 2020, and we’re looking forward to a regular season this year. The girls are motivated.”
Opening day for girls tennis is Wednesday. Mainland will host Millville at 4 p.m. Sept. 8 in its season opener.
Thakkar has been the Mustangs’ No. 1 singles since the latter part of her freshman season when a teammate’s illness moved her up from second singles. She was a first-team Press All-Star last fall.
“Khushi is a great captain and a great leader,” Yohe said. “She’s a motivator, and all the girls look up to her. She has a really nice all-around game.”
Hannah Carson, a second-team Press All-Star last fall, will likely play second singles after handling No. 3 in 2020. Walcoff, who also was a second-team All-Star, has a foot injury, and her return this season is questionable. Yohe said Walcoff still comes to practice and is an important motivator.
Anna Geubtner was a doubles first-team Press All-Star last year with Elizabeth Ong (they also were 14-0), and both return. Geubtner played first doubles the last two years. She and Carson were first-team doubles Press All-Stars in 2019 after going 19-0 and winning at the Cape-Atlantic League Individual Tournament.
The Mustangs have more talented players than they have spots to put them.
They include Maddie Dennis and Christina Htay, a sophomore and freshman, respectively, plus Samantha Goldberg, Emma Savov and Lexi Jacob. Marlee Campbell is another good freshman prospect.
“They’re all playing really well, and it looks like we are in the old Cape-Atlantic League American Conference,” Yohe said. “The CAL Tournament and the South Jersey (tournament) appear to be back, like normal. I hope it stays that way.”
Yohe, now in her 15th season as the head coach, has a career record of 214-43 in dual matches. Kathy Reardon has been an assistant coach since 2009, and Yohe calls her “a big part of it.”
Thakkar said she’s very excited about the season and that the team’s hard work will show once the season starts.
“I think the team will be one of our strongest,” said Thakkar, a 17-year-old Linwood resident. “Last year was my best yet, and I have high expectations this year. I’ll play to my best level and take every match seriously. I’ll learn from each match and then work on that in practice. (The opponents) are a lot of familiar faces, and a lot are very nice. I’m looking forward to playing them.”
GALLERY: Mainland Regional High School girls tennis team prepares for season
Secondary Mainland tennis photo for B1 for Wednesday, Aug. 31
Khushi Thakkar mugshot for Mainland tennis jump on B3 for Wednesday, Sept. 1
Main Mainland tennis photo for B1 for Wednesday, Sept. 1
