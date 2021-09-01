Mainland girls tennis returns strong lineup

Thakkar has been the Mustangs’ No. 1 singles since the latter part of her freshman season when a teammate’s illness moved her up from second singles. She was a first-team Press All-Star last fall.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Khushi is a great captain and a great leader,” Yohe said. “She’s a motivator, and all the girls look up to her. She has a really nice all-around game.”

Hannah Carson, a second-team Press All-Star last fall, will likely play second singles after handling No. 3 in 2020. Walcoff, who also was a second-team All-Star, has a foot injury, and her return this season is questionable. Yohe said Walcoff still comes to practice and is an important motivator.

Anna Geubtner was a doubles first-team Press All-Star last year with Elizabeth Ong (they also were 14-0), and both return. Geubtner played first doubles the last two years. She and Carson were first-team doubles Press All-Stars in 2019 after going 19-0 and winning at the Cape-Atlantic League Individual Tournament.

The Mustangs have more talented players than they have spots to put them.

They include Maddie Dennis and Christina Htay, a sophomore and freshman, respectively, plus Samantha Goldberg, Emma Savov and Lexi Jacob. Marlee Campbell is another good freshman prospect.