The Mainland Regional High School girls tennis edged host Absegami 3-2 on Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division matchup.

The Mainland doubles teams of Lily Turner and Hana Saloum, and Jessica Wise and Pauline Leiderman both won, and Marlee Campbell won for the Mustangs (2-0) at third singles.

Cassandra Hughes and Sarina Pollino were winners at first and second singles, respectively, for Absegami (1-2).

Singles: Cassandra Hughes A d. Samantha Goldberg 6-2, 6-4; Sarina Pollino A d. Elizabeth Ong 6-1, 6-3; Marlee Campbell MR d. Madison Band 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Lily Turner and Hana Saloum MR d. Harshita Harshe and Selena Yee 6-0, 6-3; Jessica Wise and Pauline Leiderman MR d. Nidhi Patel and Juhi Jha 6-2, 6-4.

Records: Mainland 2-0; Absegami 1-2.

Vineland 4, Ocean City 1

Singles: Gianina Speranza V d. Catherine Stempin 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; Alexis Allegretto, OC d. Luciana Day 6-3, 6-4; Blake Harris V d., Annabelle Terruso 6-2, 6-4

Doubles: Trista Sparks and Kashvi Patel V d. Chloe Howard and Daphne Brozyna 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (10-6); Zamiya Borgese and Kaitlyn Jones V d. Cecelia Mirsky and Anna Wisnefski 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.

Records: Ocean City 1-2; Vineland 3-0.

Buena Regional 3, Holy Spirit 2

Singles: Kshema Patel BR d. Armani Mensah 6-1, 6-2; Louise Shevchenko BR d. Catherine Gallagher 2-6, 6-4; Mariah Nell HS d. HS Kadence Cossaboon 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Samantha DArcangelo and Theresa Pham HS d. Caroline Futty and Tiffany Chen 7-5, 6-2; Valeria Pinedo and Tori Thompson B d. Olivia Malinsky and Marissa Jones 6-1, 6-1.

Records: Buena 2-1; Holy Spirit 0-1.

Millville 3, Lower Cape May Regional 2

Singles: Arielis Martinez M d. Maddie Gilbert 6-1, 6-3; Cheyanna Snyder M d. Bryn Popdan 6-3, 7-5; Hailey Elwell LCM d. Rebecca Lore 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Ainsley Reed and Jayci Shivers LCM d. Savanna Hadley and Jaslene Negron 6-3, 6-1; Julissa Mateo and Ryleigh Sharretts M d. Melanie Ortiz-Moreno and Kamryn Thomas 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Records: LCM 3-1; Millville 2-0.

Barnegat 4, Toms River East 1

Singles: Sophia Vallerruden B d. Isabella Ciaravino 6-0, 6-0; Kayla Nichols B d. Katie Ditzel 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 1-0 (10-8); Isabella Merlino TRE d. Jillian Seno 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Yasmeen Muhammad and Catherine Ryan B d. Kiran Kanuga and Sabrina Shi 6-2, 6-3; Ivy Lu and Hannah Manlulu B d. Libby Dickman and Makayla Milanak 6-2, 6-4.

Records: TRE 0-1; Barnegat 3-0.

Atlantic City 4, Oakcrest 1

Singles: Hannah Frebowitz AC d. Samantha McDow 6-1, 6-2; Mia Marota AC d. Bindiya Dave 6-2, 6-2; Lauren Fox AC d. Gabrielle Tropiano 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Trinity Brown-Madelyn Wise O d. Ellie Carrasco and Maya Hernandez 4-6, 6-2, 10-3; Samyra Withanachchi and Johan Jinat, Atlantic City, def. Gracie Sykes and Ava Mokienko 3-6, 6-2, 10-8

Records: Atlantic City 1-2. Oakcrest 0-1

Cedar Creek 5, Pleasantville 0

Singles: Bryana Tigrado d. Nasiyada Atkinson 6-0, 6-0; Alex Ruggiero d. Ayanna Hubbard 6-0, 6-1; Nicole Vargas d. Nancy Ceballos 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Ava Ulland and Sonia Senn, Cedar d. Angie Reyes and Yareni Ortiz 6-0, 6-0; Alexa Constantine and Vega Figarola d. Katie Lopez and Jalessa Croker 6-0, 6-1

Records: Cedar Creek 1-1; Pleasantville 0-3

Pinelands Reg. 3, Lacey Twp. 2:

Singles: Madison English L d. Kiera Kaszuba 6-1, 7-5; Olivia Rudicka P d. Marisa Castillo 2-6, 6-4, 10-8; Lena Marinello P d. Devin Krinic 6-8, 6-1, 10-6

Doubles: Katie Bencik and Charlotte Fischer L d. Sophia Jackson and Abigayl Howell 6-4, 6-4; Molly Cogar and Hannah Mancuso P d. Brooke Christian and Arianna Greene 6-1, 6-2

Records: Pinelands 2-0; Lacey 0-1

Field hockey

Cedar Creek 2, Oakcrest 0: The score was 0-0 at halftime, but Chesney Bugdon and Abby Messina each scored for host Cedar Creek (1-0) in the third quarter. Messina's goal was on a penalty stroke. Delfina Vanelli made two saves for the shutout. Anna Fogarty had six saves for the Falcons (0-1).

Timber Creek 3, Cumberland Reg. 1: Brisa Medina led visiting Timber Creek with two goals and Erin Dwyer had one. Goalie LyAirrah Sanders made two saves for the win. Timber Creek scored a goal in each of the first three quarters, and Cumberland scored in the fourth.