Mainland girls swimming advances to first-ever state team final

The Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team beat previously unbeaten Manasquan 91-79 on Wednesday in a state Group B semifinal meet at Raritan Bay YMCA in Perth Amboy.

With the win, the Mustangs advanced to a state team final for the first time in school history, according to coach Mike Schiavo.

Mainland’s Jordyn Ricciotti and Alivia Wainwright each won two individual races and were both part of the winning 400-yard freestyle relay team that clinched the victory.

The Mustangs (12-1), ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, led 81-75 going into the 400 freestyle relay, the final race. Mainland’s Laci Denn, Monica Iordanov, Wainwright and Ricciottti won the race in 3 minutes, 44.30 seconds and Mainland also took third.

“It was a tremendous meet. Manasquan is a very talented team,” Schiavo said. “One thing that was very significant was that our outside lane swimmers outperformed theirs. We took fifth place in nearly every race. (Manasquan) won the first two relays, but we went 2-3 in both of them. We won the last relay and our second relay almost beat their top relay for second place (0.19 seconds behind Manasquan).”

Mainland, the second seed in Group B, will swim top-seeded Summit (12-1) for the state championship at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.

Summit beat fourth-seeded Northern Highlands 103-67 Wednesday in the other Group B state semifinal. Third-seeded Manasquan finished the dual meet part of the season at 12-1.

“Summit is a tremendous team and they deserve their No. 1 ranking,” Schiavo said. “We’re going to show up with a smile on our faces and embrace the challenge.”

Wainwright won the 50 freestyle in 25.21 seconds and she returned after the meet’s 10 minute break to win the 100 butterfly in 59.12. Ricciotti took the 200 individual medley in 2:19.51 and she was first in the 500 freestyle in 5:12.27. Summer Cassidy won the 100 backstroke in 1:00.51.

Denn finished second in both the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.

“We were behind in the score (16-14) after two races, and that motivated us to swim our best,” said Denn, a 17-year-old junior and Egg Harbor Township resident. “We were on top of our game. Going into the 400 free relay I was tired after swimming the 500 and the 200 free relay (consecutive races), but my friend Jordyn (Ricciotti) encouraged me. She said I only have to swim one more 100. It wasn’t my best time, but it was the best I had. It’s the first time we ever made it this far. I was really stoked.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

