GIRLS SWIMMING | SJ GROUP B TITLE: MAINLAND 122, CHERRY HILL WEST 48

Mainland girls swim team wins South Jersey title

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — Mainland Regional High School girl swimming coach Mike Schiavo called freshman Alivia Wainwright a naturally talented athlete and a hard worker.

“But she also swims with joy,” Schiavo said. “She is just a happy, happy swimmer, and I think that goes a long way in these moments.

That love for the sport was on full display Wednesday.

Wainwright won two events and swam a leg in two winning relays to lead the top-seeded Mustangs to a 122-48 victory over sixth-seeded Cherry Hill West to capture the South Jersey Group B title at Gloucester County Institute of Technology

The Mustangs (11-1) are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Cherry Hill West (7-6) is No. 9.

“It’s really cool,” said Wainwright, 15, of Northfield. “I think it all has to do with teamwork. We are all a great team, and are really close.”

Wainwright finished first in the 50-meter freestyle (24.80 seconds) and 100 butterfly (58.23).

Both were personal-best times.

“It feels really good,” said Wainwright, who noted that many other Mustangs also had personal-bests. “It’s hard work and teamwork.

Schiavo agreed, saying “about 95% of the swims were probably personal-bests.” He says the team swam perfect from “top to bottom.”

“I’m really happy for the girls,” Schiavo said. “It has been an interesting couple of years, and they were able to come together this season and swim fast and embrace this opportunity.”

Summer Cassidy, Laci Denn, Wainwright and Emma Barnhart won the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 51.59 seconds. Denn, Wainwright, Monica Iordanov and Jordyn Ricciotti won the 400 freestyle relay (3:42.03).

Iordanov placed first in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.15. She later tied for first with Cherry Hill West’s Adriana Lai in the 100 freestyle (54.55).

Denn and Ricciotti won the 500 freestyle (5:19.31) and the 200 individual medley (2:09.99). Cassidy won the 100 backstroke (1:00.86).

“We all had a positive attitude (coming into the meet Wednesday), and came in here really confident,” Wainwright said.

Mainland advances to the state Group B bracket next week. Schiavo said each day is different, so the team can’t get ahead of themselves and need to maintain fast times and a great work ethic.

Wainwright added “if we all stay together, we can make it really far.”

Wainwright

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Swimming agate

200 Medley Relay: M (Summer Cassidy, Laci Denn, Alivia Wainwright, Emma Barnhart) 1:51.59

200 Freestyle: Monica Iordanov M 2:00.15

200 IM: Jordyn Ricciotti M 2:09.99

50 Freestyle: Wainwright M 24.80

100 Butterfly: Wainwright M 58.23

100 Freestyle: (tie) Iordanov M/ Adriana Lai C 54.55

500 Freestyle: Denn M 5:19.31

200 Freestyle Relay: M (Iordanov, Barnhart, Ella Culmone, Claudia Booth) 1:42.46

100 Backstroke: Cassidy M 1:00.86

100 Breaststroke: Lai C 1:12.18

400 Freestyle Relay: M (Denn, Iordanov, Wainwright, Ricciotti) 3:42.03

