Mainland girls swim team wins South Jersey title

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — Mainland Regional High School girl swimming coach Mike Schiavo called freshman Alivia Wainwright a naturally talented athlete and a hard worker.
“But she also swims with joy,” Schiavo said. “She is just a happy, happy swimmer, and I think that goes a long way in these moments.
That love for the sport was on full display Wednesday.
Wainwright won two events and swam a leg in two winning relays to lead the top-seeded Mustangs to a 122-48 victory over sixth-seeded Cherry Hill West to capture the South Jersey Group B title at Gloucester County Institute of Technology
The Mustangs (11-1) are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Cherry Hill West (7-6) is No. 9.
“It’s really cool,” said Wainwright, 15, of Northfield. “I think it all has to do with teamwork. We are all a great team, and are really close.”
Wainwright finished first in the 50-meter freestyle (24.80 seconds) and 100 butterfly (58.23).
Both were personal-best times.
“It feels really good,” said Wainwright, who noted that many other Mustangs also had personal-bests. “It’s hard work and teamwork.
Schiavo agreed, saying “about 95% of the swims were probably personal-bests.” He says the team swam perfect from “top to bottom.”
“I’m really happy for the girls,” Schiavo said. “It has been an interesting couple of years, and they were able to come together this season and swim fast and embrace this opportunity.”
Summer Cassidy, Laci Denn, Wainwright and Emma Barnhart won the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 51.59 seconds. Denn, Wainwright, Monica Iordanov and Jordyn Ricciotti won the 400 freestyle relay (3:42.03).
Iordanov placed first in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.15. She later tied for first with Cherry Hill West’s Adriana Lai in the 100 freestyle (54.55).
Denn and Ricciotti won the 500 freestyle (5:19.31) and the 200 individual medley (2:09.99). Cassidy won the 100 backstroke (1:00.86).
“We all had a positive attitude (coming into the meet Wednesday), and came in here really confident,” Wainwright said.
Mainland advances to the state Group B bracket next week. Schiavo said each day is different, so the team can’t get ahead of themselves and need to maintain fast times and a great work ethic.
Wainwright added “if we all stay together, we can make it really far.”
PHOTOS Mainland vs. Cherry Hill West in South Jersey swimming final
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
The Mainland Regional High School girls swim team celebrates after defeating Cherry Hill West to win the South Jersey Public B championship Wednesday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Edward Lea photos, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's Monica Iordanov places first in 200 Freestyle against Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's Monica Iordanov places first in 200 Freestyle against Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's Jordyn Ricciotti places first in 200 IM against Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's Jordyn Ricciotti places first in 200 individual medley against Cherry West on Wednesday in the South Jersey Public B final.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's Alivia Wainwright places first in 50 free against Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's Alivia Wainwright places first in 100 butterfly against Cherry Hill West.
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's Alivia Wainwright places first in 100 Butterfly against Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's Monica Iordanov places first in 100 freestyle against Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's Monica Iordanov places first in 100 freestyle against Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.