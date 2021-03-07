Mainland girls, St. Augustine hold down top spots in swimming Elite 11s

Girls swimming Elite 11
1. Mainland Reg. (1) 6-0
2. Egg Harbor Twp. (2) 4-1
3. Ocean City (3) 4-2
4. Atlantic City (4) 2-3
5. Southern Reg. (5) 2-0
6. Vineland (6) 1-0
7. Cedar Creek (7) 2-3
8. Our Lady of Mercy (8) 3-2
9. Middle Twp. (9) 1-4
10. Oakcrest (11) 1-1
11. Cape May Tech (10) 0-5
Boys swimming Elite 11
1. St. Augustine Prep (1) 6-0
2. Egg Harbor Twp. (2) 5-1
3. Ocean City (3) 4-1
4. Mainland Regional (4) 2-3
5. Southern Regional (5) 3-0
6. Atlantic City (6) 2-4
7. Vineland (7) 2-0
8. Lacey Township (9) 3-0
9. Cedar Creek (8) 2-4
10. Barnegat (10) 1-0
11. Absegami (UR) 4-1
PHOTOS Atlantic City vs. Mainland Regional girls meet
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosts Mainland Regional in a girls swim meet Tuesday. The Mustangs are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 this week. The Vikings…
Megan Fox swims to victory for the Vikings against Mainland Regional in the 200-meter freestyle Tuesday in Atlantic City.
Ella Culmone of Mainland swims to a 2nd place finish in the 200 freestyle against Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Go…
Julia Goodman of Atlantic City swims to a first place finish in the 200 freestyle against Mainland. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian…
Mainland's Jordyn Ricciotti swims to a 2nd place finish in the 500 freestyle. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press …
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.