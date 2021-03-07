 Skip to main content
Mainland girls, St. Augustine hold down top spots in swimming Elite 11s
Mainland girls, St. Augustine hold down top spots in swimming Elite 11s

Atlantic City hosts Mainland Regional in a girls swim meet Tuesday. The Mustangs are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 this week.

 Kristian Gonyea / For the Press

Girls swimming Elite 11

1. Mainland Reg. (1) 6-0

2. Egg Harbor Twp. (2) 4-1

3. Ocean City (3) 4-2

4. Atlantic City (4) 2-3

5. Southern Reg. (5) 2-0

6. Vineland (6) 1-0

7. Cedar Creek (7) 2-3

8. Our Lady of Mercy (8) 3-2

9. Middle Twp. (9) 1-4

10. Oakcrest (11) 1-1

11. Cape May Tech (10) 0-5

Boys swimming Elite 11

1. St. Augustine Prep (1) 6-0

2. Egg Harbor Twp. (2) 5-1

3. Ocean City (3) 4-1

4. Mainland Regional (4) 2-3

5. Southern Regional (5) 3-0

6. Atlantic City (6) 2-4

7. Vineland (7) 2-0

8. Lacey Township (9) 3-0

9. Cedar Creek (8) 2-4

10. Barnegat (10) 1-0

11. Absegami (UR) 4-1

PHOTOS Atlantic City vs. Mainland Regional girls meet

  • Kristian Gonyea
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

Atlantic City hosts Mainland Regional in a girls swim meet Tuesday. The Mustangs are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 this week. The Vikings…

Megan Fox swims to victory for the Vikings against Mainland Regional in the 200-meter freestyle Tuesday in Atlantic City.

Ella Culmone of Mainland swims to a 2nd place finish in the 200 freestyle against Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021

Julia Goodman of Atlantic City swims to a first place finish in the 200 freestyle against Mainland. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021

Mainland's Jordyn Ricciotti swims to a 2nd place finish in the 500 freestyle. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021

