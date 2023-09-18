The Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team earned its first win of the season on Monday with a 5-1 victory over visiting Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
Ava Tenaglia had a goal and an assist for the Mustangs (1-3-2), and Emma Tenaglia, Lynn McLaughlin, Becca Siteman and Kylie Smith each scored one goal. Gabby Guillen, Lacey Wagner and Reilly Nagle each had an assist, and Genevieve Morrison made three saves. Mainland led 1-0 at halftime.
For Hammonton (2-1-1), Sophia Booker scored off an assist by Reilyn Carr, and Juliana Dogostino had 11 saves.
Shore Regional 6, Barnegat 0: Jenna Eichenbaum topped visiting Shore (2-2-1) with three goals and an assist in the Shore Conference Tournament game. Ava Agresh scored two goals and Tori Spadavecchia added one. Barnegat's Camryn Gartner (6 saves) and Jamie White (3 saves) shared time in goal. The Bengals dropped to 3-3.
Girls tennis
Woodstown 3, Middle Township 2
Singles: Brenna Bussinger MT d. Abigail Melle 3-6, 7-5, 13-11; Gabby Kurpis W d. Maria Sakoulas 7-5, 6-3; Fiona Gale MT d. Cara Delia 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.
Doubles: Vivian Ward and Camille Osborn W d. Ava Hope and Ella Leahy 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; Julianna Lindenmuth and Molly Curtis W d. Joline Abe and Isabella Pasciucco 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.
Records: Woodstown 4-0; Middle Township 3-3.
