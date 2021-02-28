Mainland girls, Prep lead first Elite 11 swim rankings of season

This pandemic-shortened high school swimming season is unique, so just for this season The Press Elite 11 will change its format. Teams are playing within their conferences and leagues. Instead of ranking teams from all across South Jersey, the Elite 11 will include only teams in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties. ankings are made by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches.
Girls Elite 11
1. Mainland Regional 3-0
2. Egg Harbor Twp. 1-1
3. Ocean City 2-1
4. Atlantic City 2-1
5. Southern Regional 2-0
6. Vineland 1-0
7. Cedar Creek 2-2
8. Our Lady of Mercy 2-1
9. Middle Township 1-2
10. Cape May Tech 0-3
11. Oakcrest 0-1
Boys Elite 11
1. St. Augustine Prep 3-0
2. Egg Harbor Twp. 2-1
3. Ocean City 3-0
4. Mainland Regional 0-3
5. Southern Regional 2-0
6. Atlantic City 2-1
7. Vineland 1-0
8. Cedar Creek 2-2
9. Lacey Township 1-0
10. Barnegat 1-0
11. Middle Township 0-3
