Mainland girls lacrosse earns first win of season

Casey Murray scored fours goals to lead the Mainland Regional High School girls lacrosse team to a 15-8 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday.
Murray, a senior midfielder, added four draw controls, two ground balls and an assist. Julianna Medina, Charlotte Walcoff and Samantha Rothman each scored three. Walcoff added three draw control, three ground balls and two assists.
Eva Blanco and Bella Tenaglia each scored once.
Mainland (1-1) led 8-3 at halftime.
For the Thunderbolts (1-1), Olivia Giordano led with three goals. Casey Etter and Julianna Giordano each scored twice. Tomlin Melania scored once.
Boys golf
St. Augustine 111,
Atlantic City 164
Brigantine Golf Links (six holes, par 24)
SA—Frank Wren 25, Brendan Meagher 28, Paul Clavner 28, Patrick Coyle 30
AC—Andrew Latz 35, Paul Swift 37, Hami Asip 43, Mir Khair 48
Records: St. Augustine 5-0
Schalick 194,
Millville 220
Centerton Country Club (par 35)
S—Jack Wheaton 41, Angelo Costanzo 48, Cameron Schmidt 49, Anthony Sorintino 56
M—Brandon Garton 49, Mason Markee 55, Jesse Karcher 58, Sydney Middleton 58
Records—Schalick 4-2; Millville 1-4
From Wednesday
Mainland Reg. 152,
St. Joseph 257
At Linwood Country Club (par 34)
MR—Luca Bongiovanni 36, Evan Goldberg 37, Riley Mostecki 38, Isabella Ruzzo 41
SJ—Bobby Crimi 63, Sam Matro 64, Billy Myers 64, John Matro 66
Birdies—Bongiovanni (2), Goldberg, Mostecki MR.
Records—Mainland 5-0: St. Joseph 1-3
Hammonton 171
Lower Cape May Reg. 214
At Pinelands Golf Course (par 36)
H—Noah Petracci 36, Olivia Strigh 42, Shane McSorley 46, Luca Gherardi 47
LCM—Carl Hober 48, Zach Beta 53, Andrew Barber 56, Randy Duley 57
Records—Hammonton 5-0; Lower 1-3
Pennsville 241,
Wildwood 272
At Union League National (par 36)
P—Jake Lackey 53, Lillian Keevan 63, Josh Brigham 64, Alexandra Whitehead 66
W—Ninoshka Moya-Soto 66, Seamus Fynes 67, Jessica Johnson 69, Matt Sottnick 70
Records—Pennsville 2-2; Wildwood 0-2
Girls golf
From Wednesday
Lacey Twp. 141,
Freehold Borough 163
LT—Madison Zrinski 33, Marley Besser 33, Kendall Evans (Lacey) 37, Haley Austin (Lacey) 38
FB—Arizona Reynoso 39, Morgan Lurie 40, Alyssa Marks 42, Julia Contract 42
Records—Lacey 1-1; Freehold 1-2
Barnegat 127,
Toms River East 131
(five holes, par 20)
B—Yaseem Muhammad 26, Jocelyn Ziarko 32, Olivia Maschi 33 Maura Glines 36
T—Sydney Lorentzen 29,Holly Butler 33, Hope Laudien 34, Grace Monetti 35
Records—Barnegat 1-1; Toms River East 1-2
Boys tennis
Woodstown 4,
Wildwood 1
Singles: Will McQueston (WOOD) d. Kevin Cruz Valle 6-0, 6-1; Erubey Sanchez (WILD) d. Devin Porch 7-6, 6-4; Caleb Carter (WOOD) d. Justin Lopez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jason LaFond-Jacob Pessolano (WOOD) d. Jayden Rivera-Alexsandro Bautista 7-6, 6-2; Harrison Guy-Austin Shimp (WOOD) d. Julio Rivera-Sebastian Rivera 7-5, 7-6.
Records: Woodstown 1-1; Wildwood 0-2.
Absegami 5,
Holy Spirit 9
Singles: Austin Snyder d. Nick Flemming 6-1, 6-0; Akash Patel d. Gabe Fucetola 6-1, 6-1; Manav Dasondi d. Kai Shellum 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Dario Gosevski-Phu Bach won by forfeit; Colin Morrissey-Darshan Surti won by forfeit.
Records: Absegami 1-0; Holy Spirit 0-2.
Ocean City 5,
Millville 0
Singles: Charles DiCicco d. Jacob Lewis 6-2, 6-0; Kraig Redmond d Andrew Crain 6-3, 6-4; Jackson Barnes d. Nicolas Meehan 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Chris Ganter-Sawyer Lomax d. Matt Sooy-Russell Corson 6-3, 6-3; Evan Leeds-Max Fisher d. Ethan Hyson-Sebastien Blough 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Ocean City 1-1; Millville 1-1.
Middle Twp. 5,
Atlantic City 0
Singles: Max Gilbert d. Antonio Strafella 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; Xander Hardin d. Jay Patel 6-2, 6-2; Shane Kern d. Dhiraji Bhattacharjee 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Justin Wen-John Leahy d. Bibek Das-Tommy Liao 6-1, 6-3; Markos Sakoulas-Simon Hardin d. Daniel Cohen-Mahir Habin 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Middle 2-0.
Wrestling
From Wednesday
Millville 54,
Cedar Creek 24
106—Logan Krowicki CC p. Greg Groover, 2:11
113—Tyler Thomas CC p. Rebecca Royer, 0:39
120—Riley Lerner CC by forfeit
126— Mason Williams M d. Alec Murdock, 8-1
132—Anthony Romero M by forfeit
138—Michael Rios M d. Oscar Perez, 4-0
145—Carson Ruocco M p. Antnoio Guercioni, 4:21
152—Marco Bassetti M by forfeit
160—Miguel Perez CC p. Chad Lovell, 2:56
170—Adrian Baez M p. Clarence Mays, 0:19
182—Solomon Massey-Kent M by forfeit
195— Jason Rivera M by forfeit
220— Edison Andino M p. Nur Ibn Al-Islam, 0:28
285— Jaydan Wright M by forfeit.
Records—Millville 6-1; Cedar Creek 2-6.
