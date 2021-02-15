Mainland girls glad to have even a shortened swim season

In a season without championships, the Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team will still try to be the area's best and enjoy the time.

Led by Katie McClintock, Mainland won the 2019-20 Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title and went 13-1. The Mustangs lost to only to Moorestown 103-67 in the South Jersey Public B final. Mainland led the area with a final ranking of No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

This season will have no big invitational meets, state playoffs or individual championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Mainland will have challenging dual meets starting Tuesday when the Mustangs meet rival Ocean City at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center. Mainland also will travel to face talented Egg Harbor Township on Feb. 26. The Mustangs will have two meetings with Ocean City and two with Atlantic City, another competitive team.

"We have nine dual meets, all local," Mustangs coach Mike Schiavo said. "We're just excited to do what we enjoy, what we do together. For some of the girls, it's the first time they've been in the water in a year. They're having a great time. We'll try to get them in shape and swim as fast as we can.

"Once in a while, I think about what the season might have been, but we'll focus and embrace the opportunity we have."