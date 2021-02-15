 Skip to main content
Mainland girls glad to have even a shortened swim season
Mainland girls glad to have even a shortened swim season

In a season without championships, the Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team will still try to be the area's best and enjoy the time.

Led by Katie McClintock, Mainland won the 2019-20 Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title and went 13-1. The Mustangs lost to only to Moorestown 103-67 in the South Jersey Public B final. Mainland led the area with a final ranking of No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

This season will have no big invitational meets, state playoffs or individual championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  But Mainland will have challenging dual meets starting Tuesday when the Mustangs meet rival Ocean City at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center. Mainland also will travel to face talented Egg Harbor Township on Feb. 26. The Mustangs will have two meetings with Ocean City and two with Atlantic City, another competitive team.

"We have nine dual meets, all local," Mustangs coach Mike Schiavo said. "We're just excited to do what we enjoy, what we do together. For some of the girls, it's the first time they've been in the water in a year. They're having a great time. We'll try to get them in shape and swim as fast as we can.

"Once in a while, I think about what the season might have been, but we'll focus and embrace the opportunity we have."

McClintock, The Press Girls Swimmer of the Year in 2018-19 and 2019-20, won the 200-yard individual medley (1 minute, 58.74 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (54.32) last year at the State Individual Swimming Championships, commonly called the Meet of Champions. She also set national public school meters records in those events: 2 minutes, 13.76 seconds in the 200 IM and 1:01.56 in the 100 backstroke.

She'll swim for the University of Wisconsin next year.

"We'll stay positive and swim as a team," said McClintock, an 18-year-old senior and Longport resident. "It's really different to not have big meets. I didn't know that last year would be my last Meet of Champions.

"We're practicing distancing, and the girls and guys have separate practices now. We used to practice together. We'll stay safe when we're out of practice. If one person gets it, our season's over."

The Mustangs also feature senior Maddie Falk, a returning first-team Press All-Star. Julia Goodman was a second-team All-Star, along with Summer Cassidy and Monica Iordinov. Also back are Alex Batty, Emma Barnhart, Sophie Sherwood, Rileigh Booth and Laci Denn, all of whom received honorable mentions last year. Shelby Spica, Ella Culmone and Morgan Brennan also will score points.

"If we can stay healthy, we should do very well," Schiavo said. "We follow the protocols. Everyone's spreading out in practice, and there are fewer on a lane. The practices are shorter, about an hour and a half. We'll get in shape without a long cycle of training and swim fast."

Goodman, a sprint freestyler, said having even a shortened season is definitely worth it.

"We're all very excited and have high hopes," said Goodman, an 18-year-old senior from Northfield. "We're staying positive and in good spirits. Coach Schiavo said the main goal is to focus on each meet and find something to improve upon. We won't have much training. Usually we have a whole year's worth."

