Mainland girls come back in fourth to advance to state final

DEPTFORD — Every time Kaitlyn Boggs heard a whistle in the second half she gasped Wednesday night.

“Please don’t let it be me,” the Mainland Regional senior center said.

Boggs played most of the second half with four fouls, but still scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Mustangs girls basketball team outlasted Ewing 54-50 in a state Group III semifinal at Deptford High School.

Mainland (28-2) advances to the state final against Sparta on Sunday at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.

“We are all celebrating, and I was crying in the locker room,” Boggs said. “It was such an emotional game. I did not want to foul out of this game.”

Mainland took the lead for good with a 14-2 run to start the fourth quarter. The Mustangs survived some shaky foul shooting — 10 for 23 for the game. But Mainand senior guard Camryn Dirkes sank two foul shots with 25 seconds left to put the Mustangs up four, and Bella Mazur sank 1 of 2 free throws with 6.4 seconds left to clinch the win.

Mainland held Ewing without a basket for the first 5 minutes, 15 seconds of the fourth quarter.

“All game we knew we needed to do better on defense,” Dirkes said. “We pulled it together in the fourth quarter — thank God.”

The game was played at a hectic, back-and-forth pace. Both teams were impacted by foul trouble.

Dirkes finished with 13 and Mazur had 15. Ewing sophomore guard Rhian Stokes scored 20. Sophomore center Joi Johnson scored 15 for the Blue Devils, despite playing most of the second half with four fouls.

“I wasn’t necessarily stressed out,” Dirkes said. “I knew we could pull it off. It’s just having trust in all the girls.”

Ewing (25-2) entered Wednesday on a 17-game winning streak. The Blue Devils forced the tempo in the first half with their full-court press.

Stokes sank two 3-pointers in the third quarter as Ewing built a six-point lead.

Ava Mazur, Bella’s twin, sank a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter to begin Mainland’s decisive 14-2 run.

The 6-foot-3 Boggs scored five points during the stretch — two baskets in the lane and a foul shot.

“She’s awesome,” Betson said of Boggs. “She’s really important to us on both ends of the floor. For her to be able to manage (the foul trouble) mentally was key.”

Also during that stretch, Dirkes made a driving layup and took a charge on defense. Mainland sophomore reserve forward Sydney Stokes made two foul shots. With Boggs in foul trouble, Stokes played well in important key minutes.

“It was just kids making plays,” Betson said. “I thought the fourth quarter was our best defensive rebounding quarter.”

The Mustangs return to the state final for the first time since they won the program’s only state championship in 2019. Sparta (24-3) advanced to the final by scoring with 1.1 seconds left to beat Chatham 48-46 on Wednesday.

“It means everything,” Dirkes said of reaching a state final. “There was 14.7 seconds left and someone went to the foul line, and I almost started crying. I had to pull myself together. That never happens to me. It’s a feeling I can’t describe.”

