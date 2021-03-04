Mainland girls beat Cedar Creek for seventh straight win

The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team dominated the first half and beat visiting Cedar Creek 57-23 on Thursday.
It was the seventh straight win for the Mustangs, who are No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
Kaitlyn Boggs scored 10 points for the Mustangs (10-2), and Ava Mazur and Lila Schoen each added eight. Camryn Dirkes had seven.
Jezlyn Cross scored 18 points for Cedar Creek, including 13 in the second half.
Cedar Creek: 4 4 8 7 — 23
Mainland: 13 19 12 13 — 57
Barnegat 28,
Keyport 14
Cara McCoy scored 14 for the Bengals (4-8), who outscored Keyport 18-3 in the middle quarters. Isabel Guiro and Adrianna Kappmeier added six and four points, respectively.
Isabella Bednarz had eight points for Keyport (2-12).
Barnegat: 6 10 8 4 — 28
Keyport: 4 3 0 7 — 14
Jackson Liberty 49,
Lacey Township 38
Chelsea Lavezzo topped host Jackson Liberty (8-6) with 16 points and had 10 rebounds. Maura Carney scored 12 points and added seven rebounds.
For Lacey (6-8), Riley Giordano and McKayla Mooney each scored 11, and Maddie Bell and Riley Mahan had eight points apiece
Lacey: 14 2 14 8 — 38
Jackson: 8 9 17 15 — 49
From Wednesday
No. 7 Vineland 51,
Millville 38
Skylar Fowlkes scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the doubled-double in the Fighting Clan’s win. Egypt Owens scored seven, grabbed seven rebounds and had seven assists. Destiny Wallace scored 10 and had seven rebounds. Samantha Jones scored nine and, grabbed six rebounds and had six assists. Jinelys Alvarez and Zaria Watkins each scored two. Vineland (11-2) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
Rianna Talley scored 16 for the Thunderbolts (6-5). Sha’naja Williams scored 13, Zahara Abiodun six, San’aa Doss two, Julianna Wilson one.
Millville: 14 7 9 8 — 38
Vineland: 13 8 9 21 — 51
No. 5 OLMA 63,
No. 4 Holy Spirit 53
Jaiden Harris led visiting OLMA (12-1) with 19 points and 15 rebounds. The Villagers are ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Drew Coyle scored 15 points and had five steals, and Madelyn Bernhardt added nine points and eight rebounds.
For the fourth-ranked Spartans (9-3), Sophia Pasquale scored 15 points, and Kendall Murphy and Angelina Bell each added eight.
OLMA: 14 16 15 18 — 63
Holy Spirit: 19 12 11 11 — 53
Boys basketball
From Wednesday
No. 3 Egg Harbor TWP. 59,
No. 10 Hammonton 40
Carlos Lopez scored 22 points for EHT (12-1). DJ Germann scored 19, Ethan Dodd seven, Ahmad Brock six, JJ Germann three, Isaiah Glenn two.
The Eagles are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
John Andoloro, Owen Mauriello, Tyler Lowe and Declan Roeder each scored nine points for the Blue Devils (7-6). Roeder drained three 3-pointers. Jaron Hill scored four. Hammonton is ranked No. 10 in The Elite 11.
EHT: 10 18 20 11 — 59
Hammonton: 12 11 8 9 — 40
Lower Cape May Reg. 56,
No. 9 Cedar Creek 47
Macky Bonner scored a game-high 16 points for the Caper Tigers (7-4). Archie Lawler scored 13, Jacob Bey nine, Mike Cronin and Jordan Pierce each scored seven, James Jamison and Oguer Nunez each had two.
Tyree Burrell, Jamir Cruse and Isaiah Valentin each scored eight for the Pirates (9-4), who are ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11.
Cedar Creek: 16 14 7 10 — 47
Lower: 19 16 7 14 — 56
Millville 48,
Oakcrest 39
Khlon Foster topped host Millville (3-8) with 15 points and Nick Buonadonna contributed 10. Zyahir Pickett and Calem Bowman each had eight points.
Jaewon Wall led Oakcrest (0-10) with 18 points and Nissim Respes added 10.
Oakcrest: 10 12 9 8 — 39
Millville: 14 12 10 12 — 48
