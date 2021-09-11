 Skip to main content
Mainland freshman Sofia Day leads the way at Cherokee Challenge
CROSS COUNTRY

CROSS COUNTRY

Mainland freshman Sofia Day leads the way at Cherokee Challenge

mainland girls cross country team

The Mainland Regional High School girls cross country team captured a South Jersey championship Saturday. Top from left are Lily Malone, Sydney Luff, Gillian Lovett and Claudia Booth. Kneeling from left are Chloe Malone, Savannah Hodgens and Giselle Obergfell.

 Provided

The Mainland Regional High School girls cross country team impressed with a blend of youth and experience at the Cherokee Challenge on Saturday morning.

Sofia Day of Mainland Regional finished second in the girls freshman race, completing the 2-mile course in 12 minutes, 00.83 seconds. Lilah Gordon of Northern Burlington won in 11:42.36. Macie McCracken of Wildwood finished fifth in 12:58.54.

Day’s time was the fastest run by a local girl Saturday. She finished about 100 meters behind Gordon, who is an elite level youth runner.

In the sophomore race, Mainland's Gillian Lovett (12:30.04), Claudia Boothe (12:44.65) and Chloe Malone (12:59.20) finished fifth, eighth and 13th, respectively.

In the senor race, Lily Malone of Mainland finished ninth in 12:35.89.

The Challenge was held at Cherokee High School in Marlton in sunny, cool conditions. It featured runners from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware. The competition marks the start of cross country’s major meet season. Participants competed against runners in their own grade.

In boys races, Fabian Ramales of Southern Regional ran 10:13.83 to finish second in the junior race. Patrick Ditmars of Cherokee won in 10:06.09.

Ethan Mitnick of Mainland finished in 10:37.05 to take fourth in the sophomore race. Santino D’Amelio of Southern (10:43.54) was seventh.

Kyle Skiendzielewski of Southern finished fifth in the freshman race in 11:09.53.

 

