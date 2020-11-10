 Skip to main content
Mainland football program shut down due to COVID-19 concerns
The Mainland football season is over after the program was shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a tweet form the West Jersey Football league. 

The Mustangs remaining schedule included games against Atlantic City and Oakcrest.

Mainland finishes the season 2-4. 

Also St. Augustine Prep football team is looking for a game this weekend.

The Hermits (3-2) were supposed to host Nottingham (3-1) in a West Jersey Football League pod game Friday night. The winner would play the winner of the matchup between Hammonton and Williamstown next weekend.

But on Tuesday, Hermits athletic director Mike Rizzo confirmed that Nottingham pulled out of the game and does not want to play St. Augustine.

The pods are in lieu of traditional playoffs during this COVID-19-shortened season. They are designed to match teams against each other in competitive games. A West Jersey Football League committee seeded the pods

The Hermits are ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. In addition to its pod games, St. Augustine is scheduled to host Lenape on Wednesday Nov. 25.

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

