Mainland field hockey wins 3-2 to advance and end 50-year coaching career of Millville's Claudia McCarthy

MILLVILLE — Casey Murray and Brooke Albuquerque scored in the fourth quarter to help Mainland Regional rally to beat Millville 3-2 in a South East Group A quarterfinal high school field hockey game Tuesday.
The loss made the game the final one in Claudia McCarthy’s 50-year coaching career at Millville. She finished with a record of 610-238-121, the South Jersey leader in wins.
Albuquerque scored the winning goal on a corner with 5 minutes, 9 seconds left in regulation, and Sandi Smoger assisted.
The Mustangs trailed 2-1 going into the final 15 minutes, but Murray tied it 3 minutes into the quarter. Smoger scored Mainland’s other goal to tie it at 1-1 in the second quarter.
Mainland (8-4), the No. 5 seed in South East A, will play at top-seeded Ocean City on Thursday in a semifinal game at a time to be determined. O.C. (10-2), ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, beat eighth-seeded Lower Cape May Regional 9-0 Tuesday in its quarterfinal. Millville ended the season 6-4-1.
“We made some adjustments, like bringing the ball up the sidelines,” Mainland coach Jill Hatz said. “We played with speed and intensity and came out firing in the fourth quarter. It was real exciting. We were down twice and came back to win, and that’ll give them confidence.”
Albuquerque is Mainland’s leading scorer, with 15 goals.
“Every quarter we picked up the intensity, and that helped us,” said Albuquerque, a 17-year-old senior from Northfield. “I knew we could come back.”
Millville sophomore goalie Lily Mahabir made a save on Murray on a penalty stroke with 22 seconds left in the first quarter. Mahabir, a former field player in her first year as a goalie, had never faced a penalty stroke.
The Thunderbolts took that momentum and scored first as Casey Etter made it 1-0 three minutes into the second quarter.
Etter, a senior and McCarthy’s granddaughter, finished with 91 career goals, the Millville record.
Support Local Journalism
Mahabir made a save five minutes later, but the ball got loose and Smoger tied it at 1-1 off an assist by Ariana Dinofa.
The Thunderbolts went up again late in the third quarter. Tamiya Bryant had the ball at the right wing heading upfield, and she centered it to Etter. There was a scramble in front, and Millville’s Alicia Slimmer scored to put Millville ahead 2-1.
Following the goals by Murray and Albuquerque, Mainland goalie Alex Pugliese-Conroy made a game-saving stop on Bryant late in the game.
McCarthy said the momentum changed in the game, and that she could feel it.
“Mainland kept getting stronger. They have good athletes,” McCarthy said. “The last game you play in a season is usually a loss because you’re in the state tournament. I remember we lost to Eastern (Regional) for the South Jersey (Group IV) title five years in a row.
“The 50 years of coaching went by so fast, and I have a lot of memories. One of my best memories was the 1980 team, my best team up to that time. They were 19-1 and lost in double-overtime for the South Jersey title. They might have won a state title, which I never did.
“I’m going to retire and watch my grandkids play. Four of them are coming up, and I’ll sit back with a warm blanket and watch their games.”
Mainland Regional 0 1 0 2 — 3
Millville 0 1 1 0 — 2
Goals-Smoger, Murray, Albuquerque MAIN. Etter, Slimmer MLV.
Goalies-Pugliese-Conroy (10) MAIN. Mahabir (7) MLV.
Records-Mainland 8-4; Millville 6-4-1.
