Mainland field hockey coach Jill Hatz steps down after 13 seasons
Mainl field hoc (copy)

Mainland Regional field hockey coach Jill Hatz in 2013. 

 Press archives

Mainland Regional High School field hockey coach Jill Hatz has stepped down after 13 seasons.

Hatz finished with a career record of 155-91-12.

The Mustangs play in the highly competitive Cape-Atlantic League American Conference. Mainland won a share of the conference title in 2013, and has had other good seasons. The Mustangs went 14-4-3 in 2017 and 13-6 in 2018.

“My girls (daughters Raylee, 9, and Annalise, 6) are growing up, and it’s getting a lot harder to do all of it,” said Hatz, who’s also a math teacher at Mainland. “They have activities such as soccer, horseback riding, basketball and dance, and balancing that with coaching was getting difficult. Being a coach takes a lot of time and energy, and I couldn’t give 110% any more.”

Mainland went 10-10-1 (9-6-1 in the CAL) this fall, with highlights being a 3-2 win over St. Joseph Academy and a 2-0 victory over Millville.

Hatz said it was hard to speak of her coaching career in a sentence or two because it was such a big part of her life.

“All the biggest moments in my life happened while I was coaching,” Hatz said. “I got married (to Brian Hatz) and then had Raylee right in the middle of a season. The team becomes your extended family and that’s what makes leaving very hard.

“One of my biggest memories was when we were playing EHT under the lights and I was in the hospital with Raylee, a day old,” Hatz said. “An assistant coach sent me videos, and we won in overtime.”

Hatz also recalled a 2-1 win over Ocean City in 2013, Mainland’s first victory over the Red Raiders in “like 20 years.”

“I was watching the clock as it counted down,” she said.

As Jill Reganato, Hatz played field hockey, girls basketball and softball at Mainland, graduating in 2002. She played field hockey as a freshman at Ursinus College.

Hatz was a Mainland field hockey assistant in 2007 and 2008 before becoming the head coach in 2009.

“Jill is absolutely the most professional, organized and easy to work with coach I’ve known at Mainland,” said Mike Gatley, the Mainland athletic director. “Her children are getting older and that’s something we all go through. We’re really going to miss her, with all she did for the program. She’s a consummate professional, a really class act.”

Hatz said coaching is one of the most rewarding things you can do. She gave credit to others, especially her assistant coaches Erin O'Connell, Caroline Bowman, Taylor Klever and Casey LaFerriere.

“Coaching isn’t possible without assistants, and I credit them with the success I’ve had,” she said. “I also want thank (the media) and the referees and the other people you come in contact with. That’s what makes it hard to leave.”

