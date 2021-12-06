Mainland field hockey coach Jill Hatz steps down after 13 seasons

“One of my biggest memories was when we were playing EHT under the lights and I was in the hospital with Raylee, a day old,” Hatz said. “An assistant coach sent me videos, and we won in overtime.”

Hatz also recalled a 2-1 win over Ocean City in 2013, Mainland’s first victory over the Red Raiders in “like 20 years.”

“I was watching the clock as it counted down,” she said.

As Jill Reganato, Hatz played field hockey, girls basketball and softball at Mainland, graduating in 2002. She played field hockey as a freshman at Ursinus College.

Hatz was a Mainland field hockey assistant in 2007 and 2008 before becoming the head coach in 2009.

“Jill is absolutely the most professional, organized and easy to work with coach I’ve known at Mainland,” said Mike Gatley, the Mainland athletic director. “Her children are getting older and that’s something we all go through. We’re really going to miss her, with all she did for the program. She’s a consummate professional, a really class act.”