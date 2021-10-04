Mainland field hockey beats Millville

LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional and Millville high school field hockey teams are competitive programs that are trying to move up in the tough Cape-Atlantic League American Conference.

Mainland took a step in that direction Monday with a 2-0 win over the Thunderbolts. Freshman Elaina Dinofa and senior Sandi Smoger each scored in the second half, and Farley O’Brien recorded the shutout with six saves.

The Mustangs got over .500 at 6-5-1 (6-4-1 CAL American). Millville fell to 3-5-1 overall and in the conference.

In their first meeting of the season Sept. 14, the Mustangs and Thunderbolts played to a 0-0 tie in Millville.

“We’re evenly matched teams,” Mainland coach Jill Hatz said. “Mainland is a small-ball passing team, and today we were able to get the ball downfield and use the lanes more. I think we got our sticks down on defense and made some big stops. Farley made some good saves. I think today was a total team win. I saw some things in the game that we worked on in practice yesterday.”