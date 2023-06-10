HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Mainland Regional High School baseball team could be excused for thinking the state Group III championship game was going to go its way Saturday afternoon.

After all, its opponent, Morris Knolls, made three straight errors to start the game.

In the bottom of the first, Mainland shortstop Brady Blum caught a line drive that had ricocheted off the glove of third baseman Bryan Perez.

It turned out, however, that the Mustangs had used up all their good fortune.

Michael Simone hit a home run and knocked in five runs to propel Morris Knolls to a 9-3 win over the Mustangs at Veterans Park in Mercer County. Mainland left eight runners on base. With the score tied in the top of the second, the Mustangs began the inning with consecutive singles but didn't score.

“We just couldn’t get that big hit,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. “We kept putting pressure on them throughout the game. Give credit to O’Toole (Morris Knolls starting pitcher Joe O’Toole). He pitched out of traffic every single inning.”

The defeat ended Mainland’s improbable playoff run. The Mustangs began the postseason with a 9-13 record.

“We had one heck of a ride,” senior left fielder Joe Sheeran said. “Nobody expected us to be here. The regular season, we struggled a bit. This postseason is one I’ll never forget. Everybody had us written off, but we kept writing back.”

Mainland (14-14) was seeking its second state title. Morris Knolls (21-10-1) was looking for its first.

Mainland took advantage of three Morris Knolls errors to take a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Perez knocked in two runs with a ground ball single up the middle.

But Morris Knolls didn’t panic.

“We never do that. We don’t start off games like that,” Simone said. “But we know we can hit. We knew we were going to come back. There was no doubt in our minds that we were going to mash the ball, and that’s exactly what we did.”

The Golden Eagles tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the first. Simone knocked in two with a double.

Morris Knolls controlled the game from that point. Simone broke it open with a two-run home run that made it 8-3 in the fourth inning.

“It’s a dream come true,” Simone said of the blast. “There’s no other better feeling than that.”

Christian Elliott finished 2 for 4 with a run scored for Mainland. Sheeran (1 for 3 with a run scored) made the defensive play of the game for Mainland when he threw a runner out at the plate from left field in the bottom of the second.

“Their extra-base hits hurt us today,” Kern said. “We made some great pitches. They had 10 hits. Anytime you lose a ball game where you don’t make an error and you get outhit, you have to give credit to the other team.”

Mainland began to look ahead a few moments after the defeat. The Mustangs featured mostly sophomores and juniors. They did not have a pitch thrown by a senior all season.

“We had talked as a staff that we were probably a year ahead of schedule,” Kern said. “No pitches with seniors is kind of unheard of in high school baseball. We’ll return a lot of guys, and we also have a ton of guys at freshman and JV levels that are ready to compete. We have great seniors. Obviously, this is going to hurt for a while, but the goal is the same for next year.”

PHOTOS Mainland Regional vs. Morris Knolls in state Group III baseball final