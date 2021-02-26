Mainland edges Egg Harbor Township in spirited girls swim meet

McClintock anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay team that clinched the win in 4:09.56. The other swimmers were Monica Iordanov, Laci Denn and Jordyn Ricciotti.

“We knew it would be a close meet, and the fact that so many of the races came down to touches made it that much more exciting,” said McClintock, an 18-year-old Longport resident who will swim for the University of Wisconsin next season. “Everyone came in ready, and the girls dug down today and did really well.”

EHT led 42-36 after the 100 butterfly, but Mainland, led by race winner Monica Iordanov, won the 100 freestyle 11-5 in scoring to tie it at 47-47. Ricciotti was first in the 400 freestyle in 4:31.60, and the Mustangs were up for good at 58-52, again taking the race 11-5 in scoring.

“I was a little nervous for a while. We knew Egg Harbor Township is a really good team,” said Iordanov, a 15-year-old sophomore from Linwood. “I was excited to see how we did, and I’m proud of everyone. We did well as a team and individually.”

Ricciotti won the 400 freestyle by more than 16 seconds. She’s a freshman but knows all about Mainland and its great rivalries.