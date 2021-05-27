Mainland earns top seed in baseball tournament

The Mainland Regional High School baseball team earned the top seed in the South Jersey Group III bracket.
The Mustangs will play 16th-seeded Absegami in the first round 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Schools in South Jersey Groups I-IV are to play their first round games by Wednesday.
Mainland (18-3) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11 and features standout pitcher Chase Petty, who is a first-round MLB Draft prospect. Mainland is strong contenders in the bracket.
St. Augustine Prep is the second seed and earned a first-round bye in the S.J. Non-Public A tournament. The Hermits (19-5), ranked No. 6 in the Elite 11, captured the sectional title in 2019.
St. Augustine will play the winner of 10th-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas at seventh-seeded Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.
St. Joseph Academy (16-5) is the second seed in the S.J. Non-Public B bracket, earning a first round bye. Holy Spirit (15-8), ranked No. 10 in the Press Elite 11, earned the third seed. The Spartans also received a first-round bye.
Non-Public enrollment groups must play their first-round games by Tuesday.
Ocean City grabbed the second seed in S.J. Group III and will play 15th-seeded Camden Tech in the first round. The Red Raiders (13-6) are ranked No. 11 in the Elite 11.
Here are the Press-area teams competing for titles:
South Jersey Group I: (14) Wildwood at (3) Paulsboro; (11) Cape May Tech at (6) Buena Reg.
South Jersey Group II: (9) Cedar Creek at (8) Cinnaminson; (13) Middle Twp. at (4) Barnegat; (14) Lower Cape May Reg. at (3) Audubon; (11) Oakcrest at (6) Delsea Reg.
South Jersey Group III: (16) Absegami at (1) Mainland Reg.; (13) Cumberland Reg. at (4) Moorestown; (11) Toms River East at (6) Hammonton; (10) Toms River South at (7) Lacey Twp.; (15) Camden Tech at (2) Ocean City.
South Jersey Group IV: (16) Vineland at (1) Williamstown; (13) Millville at (4) Kingsway Reg.; (11) Shawnee at (6) Egg Harbor Twp.; (15) Southern Reg. at (2) Cherokee.
South Jersey Non-Public A: (2) St. Augustine, first-round bye, will play winner of (10) St. Thomas Aquinas at (7) Notre Dame.
South Jersey Non-Public B: (3) Holy Spirit, first-round bye, will play winner of (11) Moorestown Friends at (6) Trenton Catholic; (2) St. Joseph Academy, first-round bue, will play the winner of (10) Doane Academy at (7) Immaculata.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
