Mainland earns second comeback win this season, edges Hammonton

Mainland and Hammonton traded drives in the third quarter, but neither team scored. In the final minutes, however, Hammonton began to move the ball, setting the Blue Devils up at the Mainland 27 to start the fourth quarter.

Mainland was able to get the stop with 9 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Then after a drive into Hammonton territory, Mace rushed for a 15-yard touchdown with 6:40 left. After the missed extra-point attempt, the Mustangs trailed 13-6. The score capped a 47-yard drive.

Mainland's defense then came up with a huge stop, forcing Hammonton to punt from its own 10-yard line. With 4:29 remaining, the Mustangs started their ensuing drive at the Hammonton 35.

About one minute later, Leslie broke a huge tackle and rushed for a 36-yard touchdown. Mace then connected with sophomore wide receiver Connor Kallen on an option pass to complete the two-point play and give the Mustangs a 14-13 lead.

Smith said once Leslie scored and his team trailed 13-12, he talked to his coaching staff and said "we are not going for the tie, we are going for the win. And fortunately for us, it worked out."