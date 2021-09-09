Mainland earns second comeback win this season, edges Hammonton

The Mainland Regional High School football team completed its second fourth-quarter comeback this season Thursday night.
Ja'Briel Mace and Marlon Leslie, both juniors, each scored rushing touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to a 14-13 victory over Hammonton in a West Jersey Football League Royal Division game.
The Mustangs (2-1) suffered a tough 62-0 loss to Millville last week. On Aug. 8, Mainland defeated Egg Harbor Township 14-6, also scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Hammonton (1-2) lost their second straight game. Clearview Regional (2-0) leads the division, and plays second-place Delsea Regional (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Mustangs' win was important in a close battle for first place.
"They didn't quit, and that's the biggest thing," Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. "There were times (Thursday) when it looked like it was going to go the wrong way for us.
"It was a good test for us after last week's debacle at Millville, and Millville was head and shoulders above us, but just the way we played in that game, it was a good response for us (Thursday), especially with a young team. They showed a lot of character (Thursday), and hung in there, even though it looked dire for two and a half quarters there."
Hammonton led 13-0 after the third quarter.
Mainland and Hammonton traded drives in the third quarter, but neither team scored. In the final minutes, however, Hammonton began to move the ball, setting the Blue Devils up at the Mainland 27 to start the fourth quarter.
Mainland was able to get the stop with 9 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Then after a drive into Hammonton territory, Mace rushed for a 15-yard touchdown with 6:40 left. After the missed extra-point attempt, the Mustangs trailed 13-6. The score capped a 47-yard drive.
Mainland's defense then came up with a huge stop, forcing Hammonton to punt from its own 10-yard line. With 4:29 remaining, the Mustangs started their ensuing drive at the Hammonton 35.
About one minute later, Leslie broke a huge tackle and rushed for a 36-yard touchdown. Mace then connected with sophomore wide receiver Connor Kallen on an option pass to complete the two-point play and give the Mustangs a 14-13 lead.
Smith said once Leslie scored and his team trailed 13-12, he talked to his coaching staff and said "we are not going for the tie, we are going for the win. And fortunately for us, it worked out."
Hammonton attempted to pass on third and fourth down, but Mainland sacked the quarterback both times, including a fumble recovery on the final down with 51 seconds remaining. Noah Torres forced the fumble.
Mainland then ran out the clock to seal the victory.
Mainland received the opening kickoff Thursday, but quickly went three-and-out on its first possession. After a low snap on the punt attempt, the Blue Devils were able to prevent the Mainland punter from executing the kick, resulting in Hammonton taking over at the Mustangs' 27-yard-line.
Four plays later, Justin Doughty rushed for a 9-yard touchdown with 7 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the first quarter. After Mainland blocked the extra-point attempt, the Blue Devils led 6-0.
Mainland then marched to the Hammonton 21-yard-line, but the drive would end in the red zone. The Blue Devils' Kenny Smith then capped a 12-play, 81-yard, drive with a 7-yard rushing score with 8:15 left in the second quarter to extend the lead to 13-0.
Hammonton's long, scoring drive consisted of all running plays.
Mainland's next drive ended at Hammonton 36. The Blue Devils attempted to score again before the half, but the drive ended on a fourth down, interception in the end zone by Mainland’s Joe Sheeran., which was a huge turning point in the game to avoid being down three scores, Smith said. Hammonton runs a ball-control offense, chewing up five or six minutes each possession, the coach added.
The turnover happened with 12 seconds remaining in the first half.
"We had our hands full just trying to stop them, especially in the first half," Smith said. "Our defense made some adjustments and, especially near the end of the third quarter, really started to come up big and stop the ground attack by Hammonton. Our offense was opportunistic."
Mainland made some mistakes Thursday, like ball handling, poor tackling and not always moving the ball, Smith said. But he hopes as the season unfolds, those mistakes will improve.
"The kids were resilient and persevered, and hung on to win," Smith said. "That's why you continue to play the game. You never know what's going to happen. Hopefully we can build on this."
Mainland; 0 0 0 14 — 14
Hammonton; 6 7 0 0 — 13
FIRST QUARTER
Hammonton— Doughty 9 run (kick blocked)
SECOND QUARTER
Hammonton— Smith 7 run (Fields kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
Mainland— Mace 15 run (kick missed)
Mainland— Leslie 36 run (Tyson pass from Mace)
