Mainland earns NIAA's Quality Program Award

The Mainland Regional High School athletic department earned the 2021 National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association's Quality Program Award at the Exemplary Level, the organization announced in July.

Mainland, which scored 1080 of a possible 1100 score, is only the second school from New Jersey in the history of the award to be recognized. The award is the highest award an athletic department can achieve through the NIAAA.

To receive this honor, an applicant's athletic director must have successfully completed an athletic director course for leadership purposes and to adopt the best practices and present evidence of existing policies, practices, procedures and policies that meet 10 assessment categories — including budget and supplementary fundraising, educational compatibility, philosophy, program safety and risk management, communication-program access and equality, personnel and technology.

Other criteria includes sports medicine and innovation and creative leadership strategies. Mainland received perfect scores in six of the categories, and was only a few points away in some other assessments from even more perfect scores.