Mainland earns NIAA's Quality Program Award

The Mainland Regional High School athletic department earned the 2021 National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association's Quality Program Award at the Exemplary Level, the organization announced in July.
Mainland, which scored 1080 of a possible 1100 score, is only the second school from New Jersey in the history of the award to be recognized. The award is the highest award an athletic department can achieve through the NIAAA.
To receive this honor, an applicant's athletic director must have successfully completed an athletic director course for leadership purposes and to adopt the best practices and present evidence of existing policies, practices, procedures and policies that meet 10 assessment categories — including budget and supplementary fundraising, educational compatibility, philosophy, program safety and risk management, communication-program access and equality, personnel and technology.
Other criteria includes sports medicine and innovation and creative leadership strategies. Mainland received perfect scores in six of the categories, and was only a few points away in some other assessments from even more perfect scores.
Mainland athletic director Mike Gately and other members from the department will be honored and receive a plaque, banner and commendation letter at the NIAAA Annual Business Meeting held at the National Convention in Denver in December.
"(The) NIAA embraces local school innovation and vision that makes use of suggested best practices in high school athletic programs," the NIAAA said in a release in July.
"The Mainland Regional High (School) athletic programs, its athletic director, principal, superintendent, and school board truly deserve to be congratulated and recognized fir implementing and supporting an outstanding athletic program and a commitment to continuous improvement."
