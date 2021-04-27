 Skip to main content
Mainland draft prospect Chase Petty projected to go in the first round in latest MLB mock draft
Mainland draft prospect Chase Petty projected to go in the first round in latest MLB mock draft

041421_spt_pettybb

Chase Petty pitches for Mainland Regional during Tuesday’s game at Holy Spirit in Absecon.

 KRISTIAN GONYEA / FOR THE PRESS

Mainland's Chase Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year.

Mainland Regional High School pitching sensation Chase Petty will make his home debut Wednesday.

The senior and big league draft prospect is expected to take the mound when Mainland hosts Millville at 4 p.m. Mainland (3-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

Millville (4-0) has outscored its opponents by the combined total of 58-8 this season.

Petty, 18, made his season debut last Tuesday. He struck out 13 and allowed one hit in a 5-2 win at Holy Spirit.

More than 40 scouts, most of them holding radar guns, attended that game. Petty’s fastball was measured at 102 mph.

Petty, a Somers Point resident, has committed to the University of Florida but is expected to be selected in the MLB Draft when it is held July 11-13.

An MLB.com mock draft this week predicted the St, Louis Cardinals would select Petty with the No. 18 pick in the first round.

Baseball America ranks the 6-foto-1, 185-pound Petty as the second most athletic high school pitcher in the draft. MLB pipeline ranked Petty the No. 23 prospect in the draft. ESPN.com ranks him as the No. 32 prospect.

The last Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the draft’s first round was Millville’s Mike Trout in 2009.

Breaking News