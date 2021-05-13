Mainland doubles steals show at CAL tennis championships; 'Gami's Snyder wins singles title

Deshpande and Palaia entered the tournament as the top-seeded doubles team. The duo showed why in the first set after tailing 2-1, coming back to win.

Himmelstein and Dib, who were the sixth seed, took an early lead in the second set and hung on to win. But it was an intense battle.

The two teams knew each other’s strategies coming in and had a plan on how to defeat each other, which is why the match lasted so long.

“That definitely made it tougher,” said Deshpande, 17, of Linwood. “This is probably the toughest team for us to play, because we know each other inside-out, and our strengths and weaknesses.”

All four are juniors.

Deshpande and Palaia advanced to the second round of the tournament as freshmen in 2019.

“It was tough, but we stuck it out,” Deshpande added.

Dib and Himmelstein led 4-1 in the second set. Deshpande and Palaia quickly made it 4-3. It was 5-4 before Himmelstein and Dib earned the last point. That was the longest game of the match.

Mainland coach Chris Connolly said the four players are just as competitive and intense in practice, noting they knew they could meet in the finals upon seeing the bracket.