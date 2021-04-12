Mainland defeats Lacey 2-0 in first round of South Jersey Group III playoffs

LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional High School girls volleyball team made the program’s first home state playoff match a winning performance Monday.
The Mustangs won 2-0 against winless but competitive Lacey Township in a South Jersey Group III first-round match with set scores of 25-13, 25-15.
Mainland, the No. 7 seed, improved to 7-3, and 10th-seeded Lacey finished 0-12.
Bella Canesi had four kills, 12 assists and four aces for the Mustangs, and Olivia Leap had six kills and four blocks. Sydney Booth contributed six kills, and Cadence Fitzgerald had six aces. Franky Pilli added five aces.
“Having a playoff game at home was really exciting, especially for me as a first-year coach,” Mainland coach Torie Rich said. “The girls had the energy from the beginning, and they brought it today. The match had runs, and we took advantage of that. Lacey had a hard serve and wasn’t an easy opponent. I couldn’t ask for better, and I’m proud of the girls.”
Mainland will travel to second-seeded Toms River South for a 4 p.m. Wednesday quarterfinal match. T.R. South had a bye in the first round.
Mainland led the first set 5-4 and went on the match’s first big run to make it 16-4. Leap’s block was Mainland’s 16th point, but Lacey closed it to 16-9, led by Rebecca Lorton’s aces.
The Lions got to within 17-11, but Mainland took control again,and Fitzgerald’s two aces finished the set at 25-13.
“We kept our heads up,” said Leap, a 17-year-old junior from Linwood. “Lacey came out ready to win, so had to come out stronger. We had some good runs and kept our energy high.”
Fitzgerald continued in the second set with with four straight aces for a 4-0 lead, but Lacey tied it at 4-4, highlighted by a block by Lorton and an ace by freshman Emily Hauptvogel. The Mustangs began to dominate again and went up 19-7. Three aces by Canesi, a kill and an ace by Pilli, a kill and an ace by Nikki Faragher, a block by Fitzgerald, a kill by Booth and two more aces by Faragher helped to build the lead.
A Lacey point made it 19-8, but kills by Booth and Canesi put Mainland up 21-8.
A Lacey return was long and out of bounds to put the Mustangs at match point at 24-10, but the Lions delayed things with a five-point run. A Lacey service error ended the match, however.
“I think we played really well,” said Canesi, a 17-year-old junior from Northfield. “Our service receiving was especially on point today. Our setter, Cadence, was getting the ball to the girls. Lacey came back, and we had to play our best. We kept our energy high. We’re ready to continue that on Wednesday.”
Lacey is a mostly young team that has played powers such as Southern Regional (twice), Toms River South (twice), Pinelands Regional and Toms River East (twice).
“We’re a team with a lot of sophomores and one freshman,” Lacey coach John Setaro said. “We’ve gotten close to winning sets and then didn’t close them out. Our seniors have helped the younger girls, and we have really good team chemistry. I’m proud of the effort the girls gave today. Our future is bright.”
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
