Mainland defeats Lacey 2-0 in first round of South Jersey Group III playoffs

The Lions got to within 17-11, but Mainland took control again,and Fitzgerald’s two aces finished the set at 25-13.

“We kept our heads up,” said Leap, a 17-year-old junior from Linwood. “Lacey came out ready to win, so had to come out stronger. We had some good runs and kept our energy high.”

Fitzgerald continued in the second set with with four straight aces for a 4-0 lead, but Lacey tied it at 4-4, highlighted by a block by Lorton and an ace by freshman Emily Hauptvogel. The Mustangs began to dominate again and went up 19-7. Three aces by Canesi, a kill and an ace by Pilli, a kill and an ace by Nikki Faragher, a block by Fitzgerald, a kill by Booth and two more aces by Faragher helped to build the lead.

A Lacey point made it 19-8, but kills by Booth and Canesi put Mainland up 21-8.

A Lacey return was long and out of bounds to put the Mustangs at match point at 24-10, but the Lions delayed things with a five-point run. A Lacey service error ended the match, however.