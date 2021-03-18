Mainland boys top A.C. in teams' final meet

“I have mixed emotions about the season, but I’m excited to move on to the next things in life and see where it takes me,” said Bradley, an 18-year-old Margate resident. “I’m not going to swim in college. I would have liked the season to be a little longer, but overall I’m happy with the way it went.”

Vasser, a sophomore, was second to Falk by a length in the 200 freestyle. Vasser took his top event, the 400 freestyle, in a personal-best 4:21.04.

“We had a lot of energy for the last meet, and we wanted to perform well for the seniors,” said Vasser, a 15-year-old Linwood resident. “I really wanted to win the 400 freestyle. Me and (Atlantic City’s) James Haney are friends, and it was nice to race against him.

“Overall, it went pretty well this year. It was a short season but overall pretty good.”

Falk won the 200 freestyle in 2:06.08. Ryan Brown took the 100 freestyle in 58.39. Matt Giannantonio, Brown and Falk were each on two winning relays.

“We swam well,” Mainland coach Brian Booth said. “We put up good times and I’m happy with the effort. We put it together for the short season we had. The year was interesting, short but a good season, seven weeks. It was fun, a little different without the playoff atmosphere, but the boys did a good job.”