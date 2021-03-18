Mainland boys top A.C. in teams' final meet

LINWOOD — The swimming season may have been short and a bit anticlimactic, but some members of the Mainland Regional High School boys team still felt pretty good about it.
The Mustangs wrapped up their season Thursday with a 118-51 win over Atlantic City.
The host Mustangs, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, ended at 6-4, following an 0-3 start. Sixth-ranked Atlantic City, also racing its final meet, finished 3-6.
The high school swimming season actually ends March 27, though some of teams are done now.
Mainland won all 11 races and swept the top three places in the 200-meter freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
Mustang sophomores Mason Bushay and Aaron Thompson each had perfect days with two individual and two relay wins. Bushay won the 100 butterfly in 1 minute, 0.95 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:04.74. Thompson was first in the 50 freestyle in 26.38 and captured the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.22.
“I think we were all happy to get together one last time,” said Bushay, a 15-year-old Northfield resident. “It’s been a crazy season, but I finished it off with my friends and had a good time.”
Mainland senior James Bradley won the 200 individual medley in 2:29.43 and was second to Bushay in the 100 backstroke. Bradley also anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay team to end his high school career. The other members of the team were Evan Falk, Zach Vasser and Bushay.
“I have mixed emotions about the season, but I’m excited to move on to the next things in life and see where it takes me,” said Bradley, an 18-year-old Margate resident. “I’m not going to swim in college. I would have liked the season to be a little longer, but overall I’m happy with the way it went.”
Vasser, a sophomore, was second to Falk by a length in the 200 freestyle. Vasser took his top event, the 400 freestyle, in a personal-best 4:21.04.
“We had a lot of energy for the last meet, and we wanted to perform well for the seniors,” said Vasser, a 15-year-old Linwood resident. “I really wanted to win the 400 freestyle. Me and (Atlantic City’s) James Haney are friends, and it was nice to race against him.
“Overall, it went pretty well this year. It was a short season but overall pretty good.”
Falk won the 200 freestyle in 2:06.08. Ryan Brown took the 100 freestyle in 58.39. Matt Giannantonio, Brown and Falk were each on two winning relays.
“We swam well,” Mainland coach Brian Booth said. “We put up good times and I’m happy with the effort. We put it together for the short season we had. The year was interesting, short but a good season, seven weeks. It was fun, a little different without the playoff atmosphere, but the boys did a good job.”
Atlantic City’s Haney finished second by a half-length in the 100 butterfly in a school-record 1:02.33. A.C.’s Lam Pham was second in the 200 IM, Casey Nguyen placed second in the 100 freestyle, and Haney was second in the 400 freestyle.
The Vikings had a deceiving record, losing only to St. Augustine Prep, Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City (twice) and Mainland (twice), teams ranked No. 1-4, respectively, in the Elite 11.
“It was a tough swim. Mainland is really fast,” Atlantic City coach Kris Ciuro said. “I’m proud of our guys. Overall they had an outstanding year. We have a lot of young guys, first-year novice swimmers who stepped up.”
200 medley relay—MR (Mason Bushay, Aaron Thompson, Matt Giannantonio, Ryan Brown) 1:56.91
200 freestyle—Evan Falk MR 2:06.06
200 IM—James Bradley MR 2:29.43
50 freestyle—Thompson MR 26.38
100 butterfly—Bushay MR 1:00.95
100 freestyle—Brown MR 58.39
400 freestyle—Zach Vasser MR 4:21.04
200 freestyle relay—MR (Giannantonio, Thompson, Falk, Brown) 1:48.25
100 backstroke—Bushay MR 1:04.74
100 breaststroke—Thompson MR 1:14.2
400 freestyle relay—MR (Falk, Vasser, Bushay, Bradley) 3:59.30.
Records—AC 3-6; Mainland 6-4.
