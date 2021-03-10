 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mainland boys swimming tops Cape May Tech
0 comments

Mainland boys swimming tops Cape May Tech

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hsliveswimmingholder

The Mainland Regional High School boys swimming team, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting Cape May Tech 128-40 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League meet.

The Mustangs (3-4) got one individual win apiece from Evan Falk, Mason Bushay, Ryan Brown, Mason Ricciotti, Matt Giannantonio, Zach Vassar, James Bradley and Aaron Thompson.

At Mainland Regional, meters

200 medley relay—MR (Mason Bushay, Aaron Thompson, Mason Ricciotti, Blaze Valentino) 2:00.65

200 freestyle—Evan Falk MR 2:08.42

200 IM—Bushay MR 2:20.34

50 freestyle—Ryan Brown MR 26.69

100 butterfly—Ricciotti MR 1:11.63

100 freestyle—Matt Giannantonio MR 58.23

400 freestyle—Zach Vassar MR 4:25.35

200 freestyle relay—MR (Bushay, Brown, Valentino, Evan Falk) 1:47.21

100 backstroke—James Bradley MR 1:07.47

100 breaststroke—Thompson MR 1:15.03

400 freestyle relay—MR (Falk, Ricciotti, Bradley, Giannantonio) 4:05.62

Records—MR 3-4.

From Tuesday

No. 6 Atlantic City 130,

Cape May Tech 40

At Cape May Co. Special Services School, yards

200 medley relay—AC (James Haney, Kasey Nguyen, Tommy Pham, Sean O’Neil) 1:52.72

200 freestyle—Brian Kunnely AC 2:17.23

200 IM—Haney AC 2:08.66

50 freestyle—O’Neil AC 24.75

100 butterfly—Pham AC 1:01.00

100 freestyle—Nguyen AC 54.86

500 freestyle—Pham AC 5:53.53

200 freestyle relay—AC (O’Neil, Kyle Graybill, Ben Iannelli, Luke Iannelli) 1:42.16

100 backstroke—Haney AC 56.17

100 breaststroke—Nguyen AC 1:12.36

400 freestyle relay—AC (L. Iannelli, Haney, Nguyen, O’Neil) 3:47.33

Girls swimming

From Tuesday

No. 4 Atlantic City 114,

No. 11 Cape May Tech 53

At Cape May Co. Special Services School, yards

200 medley relay—AC (Megan Fox, Sarah Tran, Grace Gaskill, Madelyn Fox) 2:04.41

200 freestyle—Lindsay Robbins CMT 2:05.31

200 IM—Gaskill AC 2:33.03

50 freestyle—Madelyn Fox AC 28.48

100 butterfly—Megan Fox AC1:03.30

100 freestyle—Tran AC 1:01.10

500 freestyle—Kara Graybill AC 5:53.56

200 freestyle relay—AC (Graybill, Tran, Olivia Kulakowski, Megan Fox) 1:50.24

100 backstroke—Megan Fox AC 1:03.89

100 breaststroke—Tran AC 1:15.86

400 freestyle relay—AC (Graybill, Kulakowski, Gaskill, Madelyn Fox) 4:08.35

Records—AC 3-3; CMT 0-6.

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mainland girls, St. Augustine hold down top spots in swimming Elite 11s
High School Live

Mainland girls, St. Augustine hold down top spots in swimming Elite 11s

The format of The Press Elite 11 swim rankings has been changed to adapt to this pandemic-affected season. Instead of ranking teams from all across South Jersey, the Elite 11 will include only teams in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

Rankings are made by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s rankings in parentheses.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News