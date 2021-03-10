Mainland boys swimming tops Cape May Tech

The Mainland Regional High School boys swimming team, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting Cape May Tech 128-40 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League meet.
The Mustangs (3-4) got one individual win apiece from Evan Falk, Mason Bushay, Ryan Brown, Mason Ricciotti, Matt Giannantonio, Zach Vassar, James Bradley and Aaron Thompson.
At Mainland Regional, meters
200 medley relay—MR (Mason Bushay, Aaron Thompson, Mason Ricciotti, Blaze Valentino) 2:00.65
200 freestyle—Evan Falk MR 2:08.42
200 IM—Bushay MR 2:20.34
50 freestyle—Ryan Brown MR 26.69
100 butterfly—Ricciotti MR 1:11.63
100 freestyle—Matt Giannantonio MR 58.23
400 freestyle—Zach Vassar MR 4:25.35
200 freestyle relay—MR (Bushay, Brown, Valentino, Evan Falk) 1:47.21
100 backstroke—James Bradley MR 1:07.47
100 breaststroke—Thompson MR 1:15.03
400 freestyle relay—MR (Falk, Ricciotti, Bradley, Giannantonio) 4:05.62
Records—MR 3-4.
From Tuesday
No. 6 Atlantic City 130,
Cape May Tech 40
At Cape May Co. Special Services School, yards
200 medley relay—AC (James Haney, Kasey Nguyen, Tommy Pham, Sean O’Neil) 1:52.72
200 freestyle—Brian Kunnely AC 2:17.23
200 IM—Haney AC 2:08.66
50 freestyle—O’Neil AC 24.75
100 butterfly—Pham AC 1:01.00
100 freestyle—Nguyen AC 54.86
500 freestyle—Pham AC 5:53.53
200 freestyle relay—AC (O’Neil, Kyle Graybill, Ben Iannelli, Luke Iannelli) 1:42.16
100 backstroke—Haney AC 56.17
100 breaststroke—Nguyen AC 1:12.36
400 freestyle relay—AC (L. Iannelli, Haney, Nguyen, O’Neil) 3:47.33
Girls swimming
From Tuesday
No. 4 Atlantic City 114,
No. 11 Cape May Tech 53
At Cape May Co. Special Services School, yards
200 medley relay—AC (Megan Fox, Sarah Tran, Grace Gaskill, Madelyn Fox) 2:04.41
200 freestyle—Lindsay Robbins CMT 2:05.31
200 IM—Gaskill AC 2:33.03
50 freestyle—Madelyn Fox AC 28.48
100 butterfly—Megan Fox AC1:03.30
100 freestyle—Tran AC 1:01.10
500 freestyle—Kara Graybill AC 5:53.56
200 freestyle relay—AC (Graybill, Tran, Olivia Kulakowski, Megan Fox) 1:50.24
100 backstroke—Megan Fox AC 1:03.89
100 breaststroke—Tran AC 1:15.86
400 freestyle relay—AC (Graybill, Kulakowski, Gaskill, Madelyn Fox) 4:08.35
Records—AC 3-3; CMT 0-6.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.