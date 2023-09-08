Aidan Clark scored in the first half to lead the Mainland Regional High School boys soccer team o a 1-0 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday.

Karim Aksenov assisted on Clark's goal. Tristan Miller made nine saves for the Mustangs (1-0). Miles Stafford made 10 saves for the Panthers (0-1).

No. 7 Hammonton 5, ACIT 1: Matthew Smith scored and added an assist for the Blue Devils (1-0). Paul Hronchik, John Waddell, Marco Schiano and Jerry Bautista Galvez each scored once. Jaxon Miller and Christian Romeo each had an assist. Luke Griscom made three saves.

Hammonton, ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, led 2-0 at halftime.

Billy Estevez scored for the Red Hawks (0-1). Marvin Castro made three saves.

Wildwood 6, Clayton 0: Gavin Burns scored twice for the Warriors (1-0). John Shoemaker added two assists. Eric Lara-Gil scored once and added an assist. Yovani Barrios-Morales, Jaxon Grauel and Kelan Miller each scored once. Daniele Sanzone, Tyler Brown and Ryan Cruz each had an assist. Broc Denke made two save, and Keynan Alston made one.

Wildwood led 3-0 at halftime.

Justin Delaney made nine saves for Clayton (0-1).

Point Pleasant Borough 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Matteo Pasqualichio scored off an assist from Aiden Schmitt for the Lions (0-1). Dylan Graham made eight saves. For Point Pleasant (1-0), John Witkowski scored and had an assist. Owen Clearwaters scored, and Sean Hankins added an assist.

Girls volleyball

Hammonton 2, Absegami 0: The Blue Devils (0-1) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-20. For Hammonton, Chloe Kruse led with 13 assists. Cara Rivera added seven kills, three service points and three ace. Mia Ranieri finished with six service points and five digs. Angelina Virelli and Nicole Moyano each had four kills. Virelli added four service points and two aces.

Our Lady of Mercy 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: The Villagers (1-0) won by set scores of 25-16, 21-25, 25-16. For OLMA, Lara Barrasso led with 13 aces, six assists and two kills. Nicolette Linden added 10 aces, six digs, five assists and two kills. Annalise Kuppel had 10 digs, five aces and four kills. Sophia Sacco added eight digs, four kills and two aces.

Girls tennis

Pinelands Reg. 3, Point Pleasant Beach 2

Singles: Kiera Kaszuba PR d. Alex Raffetto 6-1, 6-2; Olivia Rudicka PR d. Jamie Durante 6-2, 6-3; Lena Marinello PR d. Sophia Galante 6-3, 6-2

Doubles: MacKenzie Pellerito and Niamh Mauri PP d. Sophia Jackson and Abigayl Howell 5-7, 6-1, 10-8; Sienna Villani and Kathleen Mclaughlin PP d. Molly Cogar and Hannah Mancuso 5-7, 6-2, 10-8

Records: Pinelands 1-0; Point Pleasant 0-1

Girls cross country

Middle Township's Olivia Harkins was the overall winner in a quad meet at the Cape May County Park and Zoo. Harkins won in 23 minutes, 23 seconds.

The other teams competing were Cape May Tech (2-1), Lower Cape May Regional (1-2) and Holy Spirit (0-3). The Panthers (3-0) had four runners finish in the top 10.

Lower's Jenna Hill placed second (23:47), and teammate Hannah Souder was third (24:66). Middle's Julianna Frame was fourth (25:09), the Hawks' Kirstyn Motale fifth (25:32).

Middle's Cayenne Tyrell placed sixth (26:27), and teammate Eden Geisel was seventh (27:09). Cape May Tech's Sheily Maldanado finished eighth (27:15).

Boys cross country

Lower Cape May's Aiden Formento was the overall winner in a quad meet at the Cape May County Park and Zoo. Formento won in 20:11.

The other teams competing were Middle Township (3-0), Cape May Tech (2-1), Lower and Holy Spirit (0-2).The Caper Tigers started the season 0-2.

The Hawks' Evan Feliciano was second in 20:41. Middle's Jamar Mack placed third (21:12), and teammates Champion McNeal (21:17) and Thomas Hargest (21:49) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Cape May Tech's Brandon Markee finished sixth (21:55), and the Spartans' Joey Bauer placed seventh (22:03). The Caper Tigers' Conor Barikian finished eighth (22:21).