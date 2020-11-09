Mainland boys, girls capture CAL East Division cross country titles: Roundup

The Mainland Regional High School boys and girls cross country teams each captured the Cape-Atlantic League East Division titles Monday.
Linden Wineland finished first in 15 minutes, 56 seconds, to lead the boys to a 27-30 victory over Egg Harbor Township. For the girls, Lily Malone finished first in 19:44 to lead her team to 18-44 win over EHT.
The Eagles’ Nico Valdivieso (16:03), Aidan Winkler (16:54) and Ryan Taylor (17:09) finished in second, third and fourth, respectively, for the boys. The Mustangs’ Elliot Post finished fifth in 17:48.
For the girls, Mainland’s Claudia Booth finished in second in 19:51. EHT’s Kiki Schlemo was third in 19:57.
The Mustangs’ Savannah Hodgens (21:16) and Gillian Lovett (21:25) finished in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Other boys results: 6. Vaughn Blanchet MR 18:07; 7. Matt Wynn MR 18:24; 8. Jesse Rios MR 19:06; 9. James Wurzer MR 19:33; 10. Ryan Manning EHT 19:44.
Other girls results: 6. Giselle Obergfell MR 21:26; 7. Julia Moore MR 22:37; 8. Kaitlyn Rice EHT 22:45; 8. Mary Kate Merenich MR 22:54; 10. Lindsey Taylor EHT 23:04.
Girls cross country
Cedar Creek 15,
Absegami 15
1. Megan Winterbottom CC 20:57; 2. Lexi Sears CC 21:05; 3. Riley Lerner CC 22:16; 4. Olivia Catalina CC 22:23; 5. Logan Roesch CC 23:11; 6. Natasha Kolchins CC 23:16; 7. Jillian Robles CC 23:20; 8. Izzy Darcy A 23:34; 9. Mia McColl CC 23:40; 10. Samantha Keough CC 24:05.
Records: Cedar Creek 5-0; Absegami N/A
Atlantic City 15,
Holy Spirit 50
1. Vanessa DeJean HS 22:51; 2. Maddie Dischert AC 23:05; 3. Catherine Scott AC 25:31; 4. Madison Ross HS 25:46; 5. Samantha Pereira AC 25:48; 6. Siena Calhoun AC 26:01; 7. Emma Feehan AC 26:20; 8. Dona Freeman HS 27:15; 9. Malihd Rohman AC 28:24; 10. Ella Feehan AC 29:09.
Records: Atlantic City 3-2; Holy Spirit 0-5
Boys cross country
Holy Spirit 26,
Atlantic City 29
1. Adonis Hernandez AC 19:33: 2. Jimmy Pontari HS 19:56; 3. Diego Taggert HS 20:08; 4. Chase Calhoun AC 20:26; 5. Thomas Farren HS 20:33; 6. Nick Bannen HS 21:14; 7. Kyle Graybill AC 21:17; 8. James Harvey AC 21:34; 9. William Harris AC 22:49; 10. Jack Negley HS 24:18.
Records: Holy Spirit 2-3; Atlantic City 2-3
Cedar Creek 16,
Absegami 47
1. Joey Mayer CC 16:53; 2. Dalton Culleny CC 16:54;?3. Matt Winterbottom CC 17:33; 4. Stephen Suwala CC 17:42; Matthias Ngo A 17:56; 6. Dylan Vergara CC 18:19; 7. Justin Cartwright CC 18:53;?8. Matt Houseworth CC 19:39; 9. Eric Stollenwerk CC 20:12; 10. Mike Bolger CC 20:15.
Records: Cedar Creek 5-0; Absegami N/A
Girls soccer
Toms River North 3,
Southern Reg. 1
Isabella Pures, Madison DiEugenio and Alexis Garcia each scored for Toms River North (12-0-1).
Arliana Torres, Jianna DiPisa and Emma Eberle each had an assist. Cameron Kennett made three saves.
Gianna Simon scored the lone goal for the Rams (4-8-1). Hailey Hochstrasser assisted. Leah Morrin made 10 saves.
Point Pleasant Boro 3,
Barnegat 1
Shae Yocum scored twice for Point Pleasant (6-3-2). Frankie Ryan also scored.
Jillian Jankowski scored off an assist from Delaney Dobbin for the Bengals (7-5-1). Angelica Laudati made 21 saves.
Boys soccer
No. 11 Pinelands Reg. 4,
Lakewood 3
James Cahill and Stephen Dimileo each scored twice for the Wildcats (10-1-1). Adam Grelak had two assists. John Hart had an assist. Pinelands led 2-1 at halftime.
Christian Jimenez scored all three goals for Lakewood (1-3-3).
No. 3 Triton Reg. 5,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Micheal Donaghy scored twice and added an assist for undefeated Triton (12-0), which is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
Jayden Martinez scored and had an assist. Brian Dividson scored once. Dan Bilgic had an assist. Joe Bilgic made two saves.
Perry Stanger made 19 saves for Cumberland (3-9-1).
