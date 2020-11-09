Mainland boys, girls capture CAL East Division cross country titles: Roundup

The Mainland Regional High School boys and girls cross country teams each captured the Cape-Atlantic League East Division titles Monday.

Linden Wineland finished first in 15 minutes, 56 seconds, to lead the boys to a 27-30 victory over Egg Harbor Township. For the girls, Lily Malone finished first in 19:44 to lead her team to 18-44 win over EHT.

The Eagles’ Nico Valdivieso (16:03), Aidan Winkler (16:54) and Ryan Taylor (17:09) finished in second, third and fourth, respectively, for the boys. The Mustangs’ Elliot Post finished fifth in 17:48.

For the girls, Mainland’s Claudia Booth finished in second in 19:51. EHT’s Kiki Schlemo was third in 19:57.

The Mustangs’ Savannah Hodgens (21:16) and Gillian Lovett (21:25) finished in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Other boys results: 6. Vaughn Blanchet MR 18:07; 7. Matt Wynn MR 18:24; 8. Jesse Rios MR 19:06; 9. James Wurzer MR 19:33; 10. Ryan Manning EHT 19:44.

Other girls results: 6. Giselle Obergfell MR 21:26; 7. Julia Moore MR 22:37; 8. Kaitlyn Rice EHT 22:45; 8. Mary Kate Merenich MR 22:54; 10. Lindsey Taylor EHT 23:04.

Girls cross country

Cedar Creek 15,