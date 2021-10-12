 Skip to main content
Mainland boys cross country wins CAL American title
Mainland boys cross country wins CAL American title

mainlandxcountry.JPEG

Members of the Mainland Regional High School boys cross country team include, from left, Elliot Post, Linden Wineland, Ethan Mitnick, Vaughn Blanchet and Ethan Bongiovanni.

 Guy Wineland, provided

The Mainland Regional High School boys cross country team defeated Egg Harbor Township 18-40 on Tuesday to win the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title.

The Mustangs finished with a 10-0 record and took four of the top five spots in the race. Linden Wineland won in 16 minutes, 33 seconds. 

Lower Cape May boys finished undefeated: The Caper Tigers defeated Buena Regional 18-39 to finish 8-0 in the CAL National Conference. Zeb Hinker won the race in 17:51, while Jack Cora finished second in 17:55.

Buena Regional girls win: The Chiefs defeated Lower Cape May as the Caper Tigers didn't record a score with only four runners. However, Lower's Shea Bonner won the race in 24:33.   

Field hockey

No. 5 Egg Harbor Township 4, Vineland 0: Anna Smith had a goal and an assist for the Eagles (13-1), the No. 5 team in The Press Elite 11. Ella Meisenhelter, Addison Jacobs and Julia Zappile also scored. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez had 11 saves for the Fighting Clan (0-13-1). 

Girls soccer

Holy Spirit 4, Buena Regional 0: Hailey Mastro had a goal and an assist for the Spartans (6-2). Morgan Keil, Kendall Murphy and Taylor Murphy also scored. Keil and Melina Marigliano each had two saves in goal. Buena fell to 4-9-1. No further information was available.

Boys soccer

Overbrook 6, Wildwood 1: Angel Chavez and Gilberth McFarlane each scored two goals for Overbrook (4-8). Angel Mejia-Castro and Andrew Weaver also scored. Axel Rivera and Eric Burger had six and seven saves, respectively.

For the Warriors (4-9-1), Burke Fitzsimons scored off an assist by Josh Vallese. Alessandro Sanzone had 17 saves.

Cross country agate

Mainland Regional 18, Egg Harbor Township 40

1. Linden Wineland, M 16:33; 2. Elliot Post, M 16:59; 3. Ryan Taylor, EHT 17:07; 4. Ethan Mitnick, M 17:48; 5. Vaughn Blanchet, M 18:03; 6. Ethan Bongiova, M 19:02; 7. Jonathan Fox, EHT 19:48; 8. Micah Miller, M 20:06; 9. Ryan Manning, EHT 20:14; 10. Ayoub Azegzgou, EHT 20:20.  

