Mainland boys cross country wins CAL American title

The Mainland Regional High School boys cross country team defeated Egg Harbor Township 18-40 on Tuesday to win the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title.

The Mustangs finished with a 10-0 record and took four of the top five spots in the race. Linden Wineland won in 16 minutes, 33 seconds.

Lower Cape May boys finished undefeated: The Caper Tigers defeated Buena Regional 18-39 to finish 8-0 in the CAL National Conference. Zeb Hinker won the race in 17:51, while Jack Cora finished second in 17:55.

Buena Regional girls win: The Chiefs defeated Lower Cape May as the Caper Tigers didn't record a score with only four runners. However, Lower's Shea Bonner won the race in 24:33.

Field hockey

No. 5 Egg Harbor Township 4, Vineland 0: Anna Smith had a goal and an assist for the Eagles (13-1), the No. 5 team in The Press Elite 11. Ella Meisenhelter, Addison Jacobs and Julia Zappile also scored. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez had 11 saves for the Fighting Clan (0-13-1).

Girls soccer