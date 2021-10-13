Mainland boys cross country wins CAL American title: Late Tuesday roundup

Girls soccer

Holy Spirit 4, Buena Regional 0: Hailey Mastro had a goal and an assist for the Spartans (6-2). Morgan Keil, Kendall Murphy and Taylor Murphy also scored. Keil and Melina Marigliano each had two saves in goal. Buena fell to 4-9-1. No further information was available.

Boys soccer

Overbrook 6, Wildwood 1: Angel Chavez and Gilberth McFarlane each scored two goals for Overbrook (4-8). Angel Mejia-Castro and Andrew Weaver also scored. Axel Rivera and Eric Burger had six and seven saves, respectively.

For the Warriors (4-9-1), Burke Fitzsimons scored off an assist by Josh Vallese. Alessandro Sanzone had 17 saves.

Girls volleyball

Jackson Liberty 2, No. 9 Pinelands Reg. 0: Jackson Liberty (13-3) wo 30-28, 25-20. Bailey Lawrence led with 10 service points, eight assists and two aces for the Wildcats (11-5), who are ranked No. 9 in The Elite 11. Caitlyn Downes led with seven digs. Emilia Savich added six digs to go with four kills and three service points. Jayne Wilkinson finished with five kills, two blocks and two digs. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had eight assists, seven service pints and four digs.

