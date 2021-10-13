Mainland boys cross country wins CAL American title: Late Tuesday roundup

The Mainland Regional High School boys cross country team defeated Egg Harbor Township 18-40 on Tuesday to win the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title.
The Mustangs finished with a 10-0 record and took four of the top five spots in the race. Linden Wineland won in 16 minutes, 33 seconds.
Lower Cape May boys finished undefeated: The Caper Tigers defeated Buena Regional 18-39 to finish 8-0 in the CAL National Conference. Zeb Hinker won the race in 17:51, while Jack Cora finished second in 17:55.
Buena Regional girls win: The Chiefs defeated Lower Cape May as the Caper Tigers didn't record a score with only four runners. However, Lower's Shea Bonner won the race in 24:33.
Field hockey
No. 5 Egg Harbor Township 4, Vineland 0: Anna Smith had a goal and an assist for the Eagles (13-1), the No. 5 team in The Press Elite 11. Ella Meisenhelter, Addison Jacobs and Julia Zappile also scored. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez had 11 saves for the Fighting Clan (0-13-1).
Point Pleasant Borough 5, Pinelands 0: Shayne Lada and Ryane Fisahn each scored twice for Point Pleasant Boro (16-0). Caroline DeKenipp scored once. Anna Doblovosky made two saves. The Wildcats were outshot 26-2. Julia Morrin made 16 saves for Pinelands (7-6).
Girls soccer
Holy Spirit 4, Buena Regional 0: Hailey Mastro had a goal and an assist for the Spartans (6-2). Morgan Keil, Kendall Murphy and Taylor Murphy also scored. Keil and Melina Marigliano each had two saves in goal. Buena fell to 4-9-1. No further information was available.
Boys soccer
Overbrook 6, Wildwood 1: Angel Chavez and Gilberth McFarlane each scored two goals for Overbrook (4-8). Angel Mejia-Castro and Andrew Weaver also scored. Axel Rivera and Eric Burger had six and seven saves, respectively.
For the Warriors (4-9-1), Burke Fitzsimons scored off an assist by Josh Vallese. Alessandro Sanzone had 17 saves.
Girls volleyball
Jackson Liberty 2, No. 9 Pinelands Reg. 0: Jackson Liberty (13-3) wo 30-28, 25-20. Bailey Lawrence led with 10 service points, eight assists and two aces for the Wildcats (11-5), who are ranked No. 9 in The Elite 11. Caitlyn Downes led with seven digs. Emilia Savich added six digs to go with four kills and three service points. Jayne Wilkinson finished with five kills, two blocks and two digs. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had eight assists, seven service pints and four digs.
