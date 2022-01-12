Mainland boys continue to click in win over rival Ocean City

Mainland led Ocean City 13-9 after the first quarter. But the Mustangs opened the second on a 13-5 run and led 26-14 with 2 minutes, 37 seconds left. The Mustangs led 30-18 at halftime.

Tyson scored 10 first-half points, including four in the Mustangs’ huge second quarter. Cook scored seven in the first half, including five in the second. Christian Rodgers, who finished with 11 points, scored five in the second.

“We just moved the ball more and looked for great looks and do what we had to do,” Tyson said about the team’s dominant second quarter.

That momentum carried into the third quarter as the Mustangs started on an 8-0 run.

At halftime, Mainland talked about building the lead and maintaining composure, especially because the Mustangs lost to the Red Raiders 44-39 on Dec. 19, Tyson said

“We had to come out and show them that it wasn’t going to be the same way,” said Tyson, who added that without many fans in attendance his teammates had to build their own momentum.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each player only gets two fan tickets, Williams said. So it wasn’t the typical atmosphere of an Ocean City-Mainland game. But the rivalry between the two programs was still there.