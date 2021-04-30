Mainland beats Ocean City in girls track

Mainland Regional High School’s Emma Crozier-Carole won the high jump, long jump and shot put to lead the Mustangs girls track and field team to a 91-49 win over visiting Ocean City on Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League dual meet.
The Mustangs 4x400 relay team of Kasey Bretones, Camryn Dirkes, Paige Bonczek and Chloe Malone won in 4 minutes, 31.3 seconds. Dirkes, Bonczek and Malone each added an individual win. Mainland improved to 4-0.
For Ocean City, Alexa Palmieri won the 1,600 and the 3,200.
At Mainland Reg.
100—Emma Smith M 13.1; 200—Paige Bonczek M 28.2; 400—Erin Hanlon OC 1:02; 800—Chloe Malone M 2:37.7; 1,600—Alexa Palmieri OC 5:33.3; 3,200—Palmieri OC 12:19.9; 100 hurdles—Ki’Yanah Sims-Hackney M 16.2; 400 hurdles—Isabel Vandenberg M 1:10.3. 4x400 relay—M (Kasey Bretones, Camryn Dirkes, Bonczek, Malone) 4:31.3; high jump—Emma Crozier-Carole M 5-0; long jump—Crozier-Carole M 16-1.25; triple jump—Steph Carey OC 32-7.25; shot put—Crozier-Carole M 30-8.5; javelin—Dirkes M 101-1; discus—Joni Dice OC 86-1; pole vault—Eva Morrison M 10-0.
Records—M 4-0.B
Boys volleyball
Lacey Township 2,
Lakewood 0
The host Lions (5-2) won with scores of 25-17 and 25-7. Logan Haemmerle had four kills, 13 service points and six aces for Lacey, and Georgekyle Hernandez added nine service points and four aces. Kyle Coburn contributed 18 assists, and Carson Howard had four kills, two blocks, six service points and two aces. Baxes James had four kills, five service points and two aces.
Lakewood fell to 0-4.Pinelands Reg. 2,
Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Dan Brunke finished with 12 service points, 10 assists, four aces and three digs for the Wildcats (5-1). Abdullah Elsayad and Brogan Duelly each had 15 digs. Elsayad added seven kills. Duelly and Aiden Skeie each had five kills.
EHT fell to 3-2.
Boys tennis
Millville 5,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Singles: Jacob Lewis d. Maxwell Souder 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Crain d. Justin Popdan 6-1, 6-0; Nicolas Meehan d. Caleb Lawson 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: Matt Sooy-Russell Corson d. Connor Deignan-Matt Eck 6-0, 6-4; Shawn McCarthy-Parker Swift d. Sean Murphy and Robert Eckel 6-2, 6-0
Records: Millville 6-2; Lower 0-5
Southern Reg. 5,
Toms River South 0
Singles: Logan Van Liew d. Harrison Jacobus 6-4, 6-4; Angelo Palombini d. Connor Ricardi 6-0, 6-1; Ryan Leavitt d. Joe Zamudio 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles: Sean Kahl-Simon Schriever d. Luca Monaco-Logan Redgrave 6-1, 6-0; Dan Materazzi-Bryan Kahl d. Aiden Boemio-A.J. Moreira 6-0, 6-0
Records: Southern 4-0; Toms River 0-4
Cedar Creek 5,
Buena Reg. 0
Singles: Sean Snyder d. Mihir Patel 6-1, 6-0; Kyle O’Connor d. Param Patel 6-0, 6-3; Chase Blanchard CC d. Clark Bergen 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: Lorenzo Fortunato-Shane Houck won by forfeit; Owen Nowalsky-Daniel Perez won by forfeit
Records: Cedar Creek 4-1; Buena 0-6
From Thursday
Oakcrest 3,
Bridgeton 2
Singles: Angel Arista B d. Mikail Cuerquis 6-2, 6-1; Kyle Espina O d.Victor Perez 6-3, 6-1; Jair Ruesga B d, Salvatore Chiaramonte 7-5, 6-4
Doubles: Angelo Cuerquis-Jason Hearn O won by forfeit; Kenji Nozawa-Dimas Hernandez O won by forfeit.
Records: Oakcrest 1-2; Bridgeton 0-5.
Millville 5,
Buena Reg. 0
Singles: Jacob Lewis d. Mihir Patel 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Crain d. Param Patel 6-0, 6-0; Nicolas Meehan d. Clark Bergen 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: Russell Corson-Matt Sooy won by forfeit; Shawn McCarthy-Ethan Hyson won by forfeit.
Records: Millville 5-2; Buena 0-5.
Cedar Creek 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
Singles: Sean Snyder d. Liam Grimes 6-2, 6-3; Kyle O’Connor d. Brett Bower 6-3, 6-4; Chase Blanchard d. David Aragon 6-1, 6-0Doubles
Doubles: Lorenzo Fortunato-Shane Houck won by forfeit; Owen Nowalsky-Daniel Perez won by forfeit
Records: Cedar Creek 3-1; Wildwood 1-3
Mainland Reg. 4
Middle Twp. 1
Singles: Maximilian Gilbert MT d. Daniel Wise 6-1, 7-5; Michael Walton MR d. Xander Hardin 7-6, 6-1 Alex Wise MR d. Shane Kern 6-2, 6-1
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.