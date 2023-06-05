MIDDLETOWN — Ethan Mitnick gave up a two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh of the state Group III baseball semifinal Monday afternoon.

That blast cut Mainland Regional High School’s lead to one run.

The junior pitcher recovered quickly and threw strike one to the next hitter.

At that point, Mainland coach Billy Kern knew Mitnick and the rest of the Mustangs were going to be fine.

Mitnick got the final two outs on a pop-up and strikeout as Mainland continued its improbable postseason success with a 5-4 win over Middletown North.

“Baseball is a game of ups and downs,” Mitnick said. “You have to fight through the adversity. You have to have a short memory. That’s not what you’re looking for in that situation. It got my heart pumping a little bit, but I knew I had another run to work with. I trust my guys behind me. I trust what I got on the mound.”

Mainland (14-13) will play Morris Knolls for the state championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park (Mercer County).

“It’s the greatest feeling,” Mitnick said. “Nobody thought we would do it. We had the talent all year. No better time for it to click than the playoffs, right?”

Mitnick saved the win for Mainland starting pitcher Jake Lodgek, who was superb, allowing four hits and one unearned run in 5 ⅓ innings. Lodgek said he had complete confidence in Mitnick.

“I wasn’t worried,” Lodgek said. “I knew we were going to get out of it. We’re good.”

Fans stood along the fence down the right- and left-field lines to watch Monday’s contest. Middletown North (17-9) was the defending state Group III champion.

Mainland manufactured runs to build a 5-0 lead though five innings. Jack Haines’ RBI single in the third was the Mustangs’ only run-scoring hit. Brady Blum knocked in two for Mainland with a pair of sacrifice flies. Bryan Perez also contributed a sacrifice fly.

“That’s been our recipe in the playoffs,” Kern said. “We’re going to stack as many runners as we can to second and third and then play for the sac fly, play for the base hit, just looking to put as much pressure on the defense as we can.”

Meanwhile, Lodgek continued his standout postseason on the mound. He is 3-0 with 20 strikeouts in 17 ⅓ innings. Lodgek left Monday’s game after his 109th pitch. New Jersey pitch-count rules limited him to 110.

“I’ve just been super focused,” he said. “Every batter is a new batter. I just focused on every single pitch.”

Kern began to prepare Mitnick to pitch in the fifth inning. He described the reliever as an “even-keel kid.”

Middletown North tested Mitnick’s fortitude.

Ryan Frontera gave Middletown North some life with his two-run home run that cleared the left-field fence. In a strange way, the home run might have been the best thing to happen to Mitnick. It cleared the bases and allowed him to start anew.

“You just go to work,” Mitnick said. “You don’t have to worry about guys on base. It’s on your time. Your focus doesn’t have to be on the base runners.”

Mitnick pumped his fist in celebration when he got the final out.

The Mustangs were 9-13 when the postseason started. Now, they will try to win the second state title in the program’s history and the first since 2014.

“I know it’s cliché to say high school sports build character,” Kern said. “These kids were really in a bad spot about a month ago. Everybody telling them how good they were on paper and us not having anything to show for it. But they just stuck together. They spent time together off the field. I think you’re seeing all their hard work come together at the right time.”