FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The Mainland Regional High School baseball team is .500.

The Mustangs are also South Jersey champions.

Mainland completed an improbable postseason run by beating defending champion Delsea Regional 6-4 in the South Jersey Group III title game Friday afternoon.

The ninth-seeded Mustangs trailed 3-1 and 4-2. Jack Haines (3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored) gave the Mustangs the lead for good when he knocked in three runs with a bases-loaded double in the top of the fifth.

“Every game has been a battle throughout the season,” Haines said. ‘We weren’t counting ourselves out. It’s a great feeling.”

Cohen Cook pitched a complete game for the win, striking out five and allowing six hits. The Mustangs were 9-13 when the playoffs began. They are now 13-13. In addition to beating second-seeded Delsea, Mainland upset top-seeded Shawnee 3-1 in the second round.

“It’s awesome,” Cook said. “Nobody thought we would get out of the second round. We just stuck together through it all and got it rolling at the right time.”

Fans gathered around Delsea’s field on a steamy, sunny day to watch the sectional final. Delsea (20-7) appeared to be in control. The Crusaders grabbed the lead and the momentum with three runs in the bottom of the first.

Mainland trailed 4-2 with two outs in the top of the fifth when its winning rally started. The Mustangs loaded the bases on two walks and a single.

That brought Haines to the plate.

“That’s where you want to be,” Haines said. “There’s no better spot. Hearing the cheering from the dugout really helps.”

The junior has been Mainland’s designated hitter all season.

"At the high school level, that’s not common,” Kern said, “and it’s tough mentally because you don’t get to go out and pick your team up by doing something defensively. But he’s kind of owned the job. He’s just a strong kid.”

Haines already was having a productive game with a double and a single. This time, he pulled a pitch deep in the left-center field gap. The ball glanced off the glove of the Delsea left fielder. When everybody had stepped running, Mainland was up 5-4.

“That’s just a huge sigh of relief when you feel that connection with the bat,” Haines said. “I just started running. I wasn’t thinking anything.”

The Mustangs added another run when Bryan Perez singled in Haines.

Once Mainland grabbed the lead, Cook got even stingier on the mound. All of his strikeouts came in the final three innings.

"The velocity picked up,” Kern said. “The location was phenomenal.”

The Mustangs made the defensive play of the game when second baseman Jake Blum, shortstop Brady Blum and first baseman Nick Wagner combined to turn a double play to end the fifth inning.

“I just tried to continue to throw strikes and let them hit the ball,” Cook said. “Let the defense behind me get the outs.”

Cook got the final out of the game on a ground ball to Jake Blum. The Mustangs immediately rushed each other in celebration.

Mainland advances to play at the Central Jersey champion in Monday’s state semifinal. Friday’s win gave Mainland its third South Jersey title under Kern and its first since 2015.

Friday's game was not the first time Mainland overcame a subpar regular season to achieve postseason success. The Mustangs began the 2014 playoffs with a 9-12 record but went on to win the S.J. and state Group III championships.

Kern tried multiple lineup combinations this season trying to find the right mix. He's not searching anymore.

“I think this group had the ability all year,” Kern said. “I think were kind of feeling our way through things. We had guys take on new roles. It was just a matter of keeping the team together until we got to the playoffs. Once it clicked, they’re competing and they’re as confident as any team out here.”